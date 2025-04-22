Merdeka 118 is not only the second-tallest building in the world, but it's also the tallest building in Malaysia, exceeding the 451.9 m (1,483 ft) Petronas Twin Towers, and in Southeast Asia, exceeding the 462 m (1,516 ft) Landmark 81.

One of the main tourist attractions for anyone visiting Dubai, UAE, is the skyscraper Burj Khalifa, which is the world's tallest structure with a total height of 829.8 meters (2,722ft). The building is named after the former president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. While the Burj Khalifa is incomparable, thanks to its size and structure, today, we will tell you about the world’s second-tallest building, which is no less of a beauty than the Burj Khalifa. Though its height is less, this structure still has many unique features that make it special.

We are talking about Merdeka 118, a supertall skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the second-tallest building in the world with a height of 678.9 meters (2,227 feet). ‘Merdeka’ means ‘independence’ in Malay, and ‘118’ is the number of floors in the building, hence the skyscraper's name. Merdeka 118's construction was controversially entirely funded by Permodalan Nasional Berhad, an investment management company owned by the Malaysian government. Merdeka 118 was completed in November 2023 ahead of a January 10, 2024, grand opening.

Merdeka 118 is not only the second-tallest building in the world, but it's also the tallest building in Malaysia, exceeding the 451.9 m (1,483 ft) Petronas Twin Towers, and in Southeast Asia, exceeding the 462 m (1,516 ft) Landmark 81.

As for the Burj Khalifa, the construction of the skyscraper began in 2004, and the building was opened in 2010.

The world's other two tallest buildings, behind Burj Khalifa and Merdeka 118, are the Shanghai Tower in China (632 meters) and the Makkah Royal Clock Tower (601 meters) in Saudi Arabia.

