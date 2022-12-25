Drone startup company IPO hits bull's eye on BSE SME exchange, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan double their money

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, two actors from Bollywood, doubled their investment in DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, a tiny firm that was listed on the BSE SME IPO platform on Friday.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, based in Pune, launched its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) SME exchange on Friday at an 88% premium to the offer price. In contrast to the IPO offer price of Rs 52–54 per share, DroneAcharya shares were listed on Friday for Rs 102 per share.

What does DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations do?

One of the first private players to be granted an RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organization) licence by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) in 2022 is DroneAcharya AI. The business has educated more than 180 drone pilots since March 2022. In order to upskill and empower young Indians to create cutting-edge jobs within the drone ecosystem, it has launched a number of succinct and industry-relevant drone and GIS courses.

The company's shares were stuck in the 5% upper circuit after the offering. The drone startup's shares had a high volume on their first day of trading, with 26.92 lakh shares changing hands for a total transaction value of Rs 27.57 crore.

How many shares did Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor purchase?

Aamir Khan invested Rs 25 lakh to purchase 46,600 shares during the pre-IPO fundraising round, and Ranbir Kapoor spent approximately Rs 20 lakh to purchase 37,200 shares. Economic Times reported that the pre-IPO share price for bidders was Rs 53.59.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations IPO:

The initial public offering (IPO), which had a subscription deadline of December 15, was oversubscribed by 22.94 times. The retail component was taken up 37.89 times, which translates to a demand of nearly 7.92 crore shares versus a supply of 20.92 lakh shares.

The business successfully closed its Anchor book account on Monday. According to the corporation, it distributed 17.90 lakh shares to 4 anchor investors for a price of Rs 54 each.

Of the four anchors, 3.72 lakh shares were provided to Aegis Investment Fund, 5.72 lakhs to Maven India Fund, 3.96 lakhs to Nav Capital VCC-NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund, and 4.50 lakh to Zinnia Global Fund.

What are the future plans of DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations?

In addition to providing land and underwater surveying services for industries like power lines & utilities, oil & gas infrastructure, mines & quarries, energy & renewables, roads & highways, urban & rural planning, agriculture & irrigation, underwater inspection, and underwater bathymetry, the company also plans to enter the manufacturing of 100% indigenously designed drones.