Draft Tenancy Act can boost rental housing

Two days after the Centre released the Model Tenancy Act 2019, realty sector experts said that the draft will lay a roadmap for national rental housing, which can gain traction with a conducive policy framework that will attract corporate players to provide service apartments for their employees.

At the same time, they believe that while there are many common as well region-specific reasons for property owners being averse to renting out their homes, there is definitely a need for the government to throw policy-backed weight behind rental contract enforcement and property rights.

As per the new draft Model Tenancy Act, 2019, the government has laid down certain new policies to protect both landlords and tenants.

WHAT’S IN THE DRAFT? Security deposit has been capped to a maximum of two months’ rent in case of residential property and a minimum of one month’s rent in the case of non-residential property.

The landlord cannot indulge in mid-term hike in rentals and cannot cut-off or withhold essential supplies or services like electricity and water; tenant also cannot sublet the property

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) president Niranjan Hiranandani hoped that the new policy will promote and regulate rental housing platform, which will draw individuals as well as corporate players to this emerging segment. He also expects investments pumped into the residential rental housing segment. "The rental housing policy gives a lucrative proposition for real estate investment trust (REITs) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) players with steady income as well as appreciation in the property value. This will encourage new emerging platforms like co-living and student housing to provide additional housing to create ready services apartments as a new business model,'' he said.

However, ANAROCK Property Consultants chairman Anuj Puri observed that the cap on the security deposit can become a pain-point for many landlords — in cities like Bengaluru, a ten-month security deposit (with some scope for negotiation) was the accepted norm. Also, if a tenant defaults or causes significant damage to a property, a two-month security deposit may not cover the repair expenses. "While the government lays down the basic policies, the exact rules will likely change within each state. Like we saw in the roll-out of RERA, the Model Tenancy Act may lose its real purpose if states do not follow the basic guidelines and dilute them," he cautioned.

Puri said that among the metros, Mumbai had the highest number of vacant homes with nearly 4.8 lakh units, followed by Delhi and Bengaluru with nearly 3 lakh homes each. "Distorted property rights (in the absence of a sound rental policy), weak rental contract implementation and low rental yields are some of the major factors that prompt homeowners to leave their houses vacant rather than rent them out," he opined.

On the other hand, the Builders Association of India spokesman argued that with the Act in place, in a city like Mumbai, the landlord can charge fair rent in commensurate with the market conditions. "This will enable the landlord to increase existing rent and use that money for repairs and maintenance of buildings which is urgently needed in most cases," he claimed.