Dr Subhash Chandra unveils big Rs 2200 crore investment plan; promoter stake to rise above 18%

Dr Subhash Chandra said that the promoter investment is proof of his unwavering commitment to the company and its shareholders.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr Subhash Chandra has revealed that the Zee Board has approved a Rs 2,237 crore promoter investment plan. In a special interview with Zee Business, he told Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi that the promoter stake will be taken beyond 18 per cent. Notably, ZEEL’s promoter group shareholding stood at 3.99 per cent, as of March 31.

Dr Subhash Chandra discussed the company’s future mega plans and also said that the promoter investment is proof of his unwavering commitment to the company and its shareholders. Reminiscing past experiences, Dr Chandra recalled the period when he first failed to fulfil his commitment to the financial markets in 2019. The ZEEL Chairman also mentioned about a period when he sold a 44 per cent stake in ZEE to pay off debt of over Rs 40,000 crore, and in the process, the promoters’ stake in ZEE was reduced to just 4 per cent.

Admitting that the other troubles, especially the mistakes in the infrastructure business, also affected ZEE Entertainment, he said that “the infrastructure business was a big mistake, which was handed over to the wrong people”. Most importantly, the ZEEL Founder also mentioned about the fact that after paying off the debt, he is now putting the recovery amount back into the company.

1. What is the whole deal?

The promoter group will invest a total of Rs 22,37,44,48,800 in the company. After this investment, the total stake of the promoters in the company will increase to 18.39 per cent.

2. Why buy at a higher price than the market price?

Dr Chandra revealed that the most positive thing about this deal is that the promoters are buying shares at a price of Rs 132 per warrant, which is more than the regulatory price (Rs 128.58). According to Dr Chandra, this is the biggest proof of how much confidence they have in the future of the company.

How will shareholders get ‘double’ benefit?

In the interview, Dr Chandra said that the increased promoter holding will benefit the shareholders in many ways.

1. Restoration of trust

Dr Chandra said that the shareholders were uncomfortable with the promoter’s holding of only a 4 per cent stake.

Minority shareholders also believe that no one other than the promoters can run a large and complex business like ZEE, he said.

Increasing the promoters’ stake will strengthen investors’ confidence, Dr Chandra emphasised.

2. Zee’s growth will gain momentum

Dr Chandra said that the fund of Rs 2,237 crore will act as a ‘booster dose’ for the company.

This money will be used mainly for growth in content and technology, strengthening the balance sheet and rapidly implementing the strategic growth plan, Dr Chandra said, adding that it will put the company in a better position to compete with big competitors like Reliance and Disney.

Roadmap for the future: What’s next?

Dr Chandra said that there is still money to be paid in some accounts, which is being paid on the due date. Also, money for infrastructure is also pending from the state governments, which was stuck for 4-5 years, said Dr Chandra.

ZEEL share price rises

On Thursday, the stock of ZEEL was trading at Rs 144 with a gain of about 2 per cent. In the last 1 month, the stock has gained 10 per cent. In the last 6 months, the stock has seen a growth of 14 per cent.

(Disclaimer: DNA India and Zee Media are both part of the Zee Group. Consult your advisor before making any investment)