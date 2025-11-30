Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassionate towards environment

Dr Subhash Chandra is credited with pioneering India's first private satellite television channel.

Dr Subhash Chandra, former Rajya Sabha MP and one of India’s most influential media leaders, marks his 75th birthday on Sunday, November 30. Born in the Hisar district of Haryana, Dr Chandra often talks about the environment. This year on World Environment Day, he shared a heartfelt and timely message for the world.

In his special video address, Dr Chandra reflected on the pressing environmental challenges of our time. He stated that one careless action leads to enormous destruction of the surroundings and nature. He captioned the video as 'From One Voice... To The Whole World'.

Dr Chandra explained how that single piece of plastic doesn’t simply disappear; instead, it becomes part of the soil, seeps into the ocean, and breaks down into tiny, invisible fragments. These microplastics are too small to see but too serious to ignore. He said, “The breath you take in was gift from a tree.” “Your smallest choice echoes through the entire web of life," he further added.

More compassionate towards the planet

He also urged everyone to be more compassionate towards the planet and towards one another. “Be a little more kind to the earth, to others, to the invisible thread that connects us all,” he said, reminding us that each small act of consciousness and niceness has the potential to bring meaningful change.

India's first private satellite TV channel

Dr Chandra is credited with pioneering India's first private satellite television channel. Back in 1992, the visionary challenged the monopoly of Doordarshan and signalling a decisive shift in Indian media consumption.

He established Zee TV in 1992 and expanded the network to around 90 channels, reaching 1.3 billion people across 190 countries. Today, Zee, the flagship brand of Dr Chandra, has grown into a global content powerhouse. It has a presence across broadcast, digital, film, music and live events.

Dr Chandra, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was elected to the Upper House of the Indian parliament for the Haryana state in 2016 as an independent candidate. Across his career, Dr Chandra has displayed a rare combination of instinct, risk appetite and long-term thinking.