Dr Subhash Chandra turns 73, here's a look at his prolific journey

Media tycoon Dr Subhash Chandra turned 73 years old on November 30, 2023. From founding Zee TV to political forays, let us take a look at his glorious journey over the years.

Dr Chandra established Zee TV in 1992 and expanded the network to 90 channels reaching 1.3 billion people across 174 countries.

Dr Chandra ventured into the amusement industry with Essel World. He also launched the DNA newspaper in 2005 and by 2019, it went completely digital.

Dr Chandra also explored businesses like Essel Propack, Playwin (online lottery), E-City Entertainment and the Indian Cricket League.

In 2016, he ventured into politics and was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) support.

Dr Chandra has also written three books - 'A Nomenclatural Guide to R. H. Beddome Ferns of South India and Ferns of British India', 'The Ferns of India' and his biography 'The Z Factor: My Journey as the Wrong Man at the Right Time'.