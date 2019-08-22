Dr Reddy's, Power Grid likely to be in limelight today

1. Bull market or bear market today?

The index closed at support of 10900 level, a move below 10900 can result in a bear market.

2. Stocks likely to be in the limelight today?

On the positive side, Dr Reddy's and Power Grid while Infratel, JSW Steel and Titan would be on the negative side.

3. Sectors likely to impact the market today?

Consumer goods and metal stocks likely to see selling pressure.

4. Your mid-term view?

The index seems to be in the bear grip, bears will have their dominance as far as the index sustains below 11180 levels. On the downside, the index has support around 10800/10600 level.

Kapil Shah, technical analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd