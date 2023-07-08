Search icon
Meet Drishti Jain, Gurgaon doctor quit lucrative job, built Rs 15 crore clothes firm; one conversation changed her life

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Dr Drishti Anand did MBBS from Thanjavur Medical College. (File)

Incorrect sizes of clothes have been tormenting women seeking the perfect fit for their dresses. A Gurgaon startup has  attempted to solve the problem. The startup is run by a medical doctor who quit her lucrative job and co-founded a company called LetsDressUp.

The company has received funding from Titan Capital. The company aims to make an annualized revenue of Rs 100 crore over the next 6-9 months. They are also planning to raise the next round of funding. The name of the founder of the company is Dr Drishti Anand.

Before starting her venture, Dr Drishti Anand was working in hospitals like Medanta and Safdarjung Delhi. She wanted outfits that fit her. She would spend hours trying to find the right fit. Her husband used to work in the fashion industry. He told her that over two-third of the Indians were not satisfied with their clothes.

In an old interview, she said her company offers sizes from XS to 8 XL; thus, fulfilling the size needs of most of the country's women. She claimed her company was the first to sample 3000 women before formulating the size chart.

She said she is building a zero-dead inventory model.

Dr Drishti Anand said her company was profitable and was growing at the rate of 50 percent month on month. The company will soon touch Rs 100 crore mark.

She said she got pressure and warnings from a lot of people, including her family, when she decided to jump on the entrepreneurial bandwagon.

Her husband handles the numbers of the company. She calls herself the people's person.

Dr Drishti Anand started her career as a Junior Resident, Department of Anaesthesia at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital(PGIMER). She became a resident in Medanta. In 2017, she worked as a senior resident at Safdarjung Hospital. She founded the company in 2019.

She did MBBS from Thanjavur Medical College. She later did DNB Anaesthesia from Medanta The Medicity.

She said in another interview that the startup idea came when she was having a discussion with her husband, Aditya, about how she would have to go through daily struggle to choose the right one. They are aiming at an ARR of over Rs 1000 crore in the next five years.

The company was formed in 2019. However, over the last 9 months, they have grown from Rs 1 crore ARR to Rs 15 crore ARR.

