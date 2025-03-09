In another post, Dr Velumani reflected on how workplace amenities have evolved since he started working nearly 60 years ago

Billionaire entrepreneur Dr A. Velumani recently shared his thoughts on the dangers of ego in both personal and professional life. Taking to X on Friday, the Thyrocare founder emphasised that ego can weaken relationships and create unnecessary pain.

Quoting a message that read, “Ego must be left behind to start any business,” he added, “Not just for business alone. Be it career or marriage, ego amplifies pains and erases pleasures. Stronger the ego, weaker are relationships.”

His post sparked discussions among netizens. One user commented, “I read somewhere long ago that ego stands for EDGING GOOD OUT :).” Another asked, “What is self-respect and ego in relationships?”

In another post, Dr Velumani reflected on how workplace amenities have evolved since he started working nearly 60 years ago. He recalled how, in the 1980s, offices had no canteens. By the 1990s, they operated for only two hours a day. Over the decades, availability gradually expanded.

He humorously noted, “Last week I visited an office. It is a 24x7 operating multicuisine food court. Pressures in offices too have similar growth?”

Dr Arokiaswamy Velumani, born in 1959, is a self-made billionaire and a leader in the healthcare diagnostics industry. He founded Thyrocare Technologies, a pioneering company making diagnostic tests affordable in India. He also launched Nueclear Healthcare, specialising in advanced imaging and cancer diagnostics.

With a market capitalisation of Rs 7,000 crore in 2021, his journey from humble beginnings to building a billion-dollar company continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs.