Dove, Tresemme causing cancer in US? Unilever recalls dry shampoo tainted with benzene

In many nations, including India, Unilever shampoos are fairly well-liked, however there is terrible news for individuals who use them. Unilever Plc in the United States has recalled the aerosol dry shampoos from Unilever, including Dove and Tresemme, after learning that they were tainted with benzene, a substance known to cause cancer. The US Food and Drug Administration made an observation that led to the recall order, which applies to products from Nexxus, Suave, and Tigi, the maker of Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos. A voluntary recall of 19 well-known dry shampoo aerosol items distributed in the US has been issued by Unilever Plc. Leukaemia and other blood cancers can develop as a result of benzene, which is categorised as a human carcinogen.

Also Read: Bumble releases a 'private detector' AI tool that can find nudes) According to Zee News, Unilever said that it recalled the products out of caution. According to Unilever, the business has not yet been made aware of any reports of unfavourable effects resulting from these goods. The recalled goods were reportedly manufactured before October 2021. Additionally, the business has informed retailers to remove the impacted products from the shelf. (

Several sources claimed that the business allegedly performed an internal inquiry and discovered that the aerosol can propellant was the cause of the elevated amounts of benzene. However, the business underlined, citing an independent assessment of the health risks, that everyday exposure to the benzene in its recalled dry shampoo products was not anticipated to have a negative impact on health.

The recalled items include TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Volumizing, TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean, TRESemmé Pro Pure Dry Shampoo, Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Dullness, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut, Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible, Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral, Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean, Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal, and Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active.