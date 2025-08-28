Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Business

BUSINESS

India remains defiant in face of US threats, set to buy more Russian oil in September

Russian oil has not been banned yet. It can be bought with a price cap of $60 per barrel. India is set to buy more Russian oil in September, notwithstanding 25% punitive tariffs for purchasing crude oil from Russia.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 08:20 PM IST

After President Donald Trump slapped India with an additional 25% tariff for buying Russian oil, New Delhi is set to buy more crude from Moscow in September. Quoting unnamed purchasers, Reuters reported that India will buy 10-20% more Russian oil next month, compared to August.It has come immediately after Washington imposed an additional tariff of 25% on buying Russian oil. It is over and above the base tariffs of 25%. With this, India faces the cumulative tariffs of 50%. In most cases, the effective tariffs are higher. 

Why has Russia slashed crude prices?

After recent drone attacks by Ukraine damaged some of the oil refineries and reduced their refining capabilities, Russia has offered more discounts on its crude oil. According to industry data, India bought about 15 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in the first 20 days of August. It is slightly below the January-June level but steady compared to July. 

 

India to buy more Russian oil

Reports suggest that Russian Ural crude for September loading is available at a discount of $2-$3per barrel at Brent's cost. This is slightly more than a $1.5 per barrel discount of August. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy are most likely to ramp up their oil imports. 

How is India helping others by buying Russian oil?

Russian oil has not been banned yet. It can be bought with a price cap of $60 per barrel. Analysts believe India will continue to buy Russian oil. Experts also believe that India plays an important role in keeping the international crude price stable by sourcing 40% of its oil imports from Russia. If India does not import Russian oil, it will have to buy the crude from the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf countries, its traditional source. 

At present, New Delhi imports 1.7 million barrels per day from Moscow. If this demand is suddenly transferred to the open market, other countries will have to struggle to meet that supply. Dr. Sajjid Chinoy, Managing Director and Chief India Economist at JP Morgan, told Business Today, "Neither OPEC nor US shale has the capacity to ramp up 1.7 million barrels a day." Besides India, Western economies will also feel the heat of higher Brent gasoline and diesel prices.

 

What may be crude prices if India does not buy Russian oil?

The crude prices are likely to rise by at least $5–10 per barrel initially, and they may go up further if there is no replacement. Brent crude futures were traded at around $67.6 per barrel on Thursday at the time of writing this report. WTI crude futures were sold at around $63.8 per barrel. Chinoy said, "So what's the impact of that going to be? Much higher global crude prices that could touch $90 a barrel or higher, which is a bad thing for the whole world." 

 

FAQs

Q1: How much crude oil does India buy from Russia at present?

Ans: At present, New Delhi imports 1.7 million barrels per day from Moscow.

Q2: What is the crude price at present?

Ans: Brent crude futures were traded at around $67.6 per barrel on Thursday at the time of writing this report. WTI crude futures were sold at around $63.8 per barrel.

 

Summary

After recent drone attacks by Ukraine damaged some of the oil refineries and reduced its refining capabilities, Russia has offered more discounts on its crude oil. According to industry data, India bought about 15 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in the first 20 days of August. It is slightly below the January-June level but steady compared to July.

