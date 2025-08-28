Donald Trump Tariffs News: Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, KFC, McDonald's to put pressure on US? This is what Ramdev said...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Yoga guru and head of FMCG brand Patanjali Ramdev has urged people to boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, KFC, McDonald's and other US companies doing business in India. He argued that the US will fall into chaos if people stop consuming these products. Is it possible? Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Yoga guru and Patanjali head Ramdev has urged people to boycott US products to put pressure on Washington.
Can India boycott US brands and products to put pressure on the Donald Trump administration? Will the US really succumb to pressure and withdraw the additional tariff of 25% it imposed on India for buying oil and weapons from Russia? The secondary tariff of 25% over and above the base tariffs of 25% came into force Wednesday. The cumulative US tariffs on India have reached 50%. In some cases, the effective tariffs are higher. Yoga guru and head of FMCG brand Patanjali Ramdev has urged people to boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, KFC, McDonald's, and other US companies doing business in India. He argued that the US will fall into chaos if people stop consuming these products. Talking to news agency ANI, the yoga guru-turned-business tycoon said that if Indians boycott all American products, Donald Trump will have to take back the tariffs.

Ramdev urges people to boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, KFC, McDonald's

Yoga guru and head of FMCG brand Patanjali Ramdev has urged people to boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, KFC, McDonald's, and other US companies doing business in India. He argued that the US will fall into chaos if people stop consuming these products. Talking to news agency ANI, the yoga guru-turned-business tycoon said that if Indians boycott all American products, Donald Trump will have to take back the tariffs.

 

PM Modi promotes 'swadeshi'

Earlier, on August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a "special appeal" for becoming self-reliant, and the threat became clear. He told a gathering in Bengaluru that Indian technology companies made products for the world, but "now is the time for us to give more priority to India's needs." Addressing a public meeting in his home constituency of Varanasi a few days earlier, he urged the people to buy "swadeshi" products and promote indigenous industries.

In a separate incident, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch group, which is linked to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, took out small public rallies across the country, urging people to boycott the US brands. Ashwani Mahajan, the group's co-convenor, told Reuters, "People are now looking at Indian products. It will take some time to fructify. This is a call for nationalism and patriotism." 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
