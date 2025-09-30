Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...

In the wake of the increased US tariffs on exports, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has slashed its projected growth rate from 6.7 per cent to 6.5 per cent. Releasing the Asian Development Outlook, the ADB said, "India faces the steepest tariff hikes among developing Asian economies, prompting a downgrade in its growth outlook. The sharp escalation in tariffs is expected to weigh heavily on key export sectors such as textiles, garments, jewellery, shrimp and chemicals."

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 08:54 PM IST

In the wake of the increased US tariffs on exports, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has slashed its projected growth rate from 6.7 per cent to 6.5 per cent. Releasing the Asian Development Outlook, the ADB said, "India faces the steepest tariff hikes among developing Asian economies, prompting a downgrade in its growth outlook. The sharp escalation in tariffs is expected to weigh heavily on key export sectors such as textiles, garments, jewellery, shrimp and chemicals."

US President Donald Trump imposed a punitive 25 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian oil over and above the base tariffs of 25 per cent, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50 per cent. In most of cases, the effective tariffs are above this level, making it extremely difficult for India to export goods to the US. 

ADB: Tariffs will weigh on growth rate

ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka said, "The implementation of tariffs will weigh on growth, but the overall impact on GDP is expected to be contained due to India’s relatively lower exposure to the US market, increased exports to alternative markets, sustained strength in services exports, and a pickup in domestic demand."

However, services will remain robust and continue to contribute significantly. The ADB said that helped by higher demand for domestic consumption and exports, services will continue to be the major driver of growth in FY2025 and FY2026. At the same time, agricultural growth will be strong due to favorable monsoon rainfall. 

ADB: Investment growth to remain muted

The ADB said that investment growth is likely to stay muted in FY2025 amid global trade uncertainties, though government spending on urban infrastructure, especially via the urban challenge fund, is set to pick up in FY2026. Similarly, manufacturing will continue to face pressure from trade barriers dampening industrial growth, though housing construction will continue to remain robust.

 

