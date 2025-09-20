Donald Trump's H-1B visa order: Infosys, Wipro take a hit; here's how Indian stock markets will be impacted

In the latest move in his immigration clampdown, Trump has imposed a massive USD 100,000 (over Rs 88 lakh) yearly fee for H-1B visa applications, handing a big blow to Indians. The visa move is also expected to kick down stocks of tech companies in the Indian markets. Read on for more details.

Stocks of Indian tech firms took a hit in American markets after President Donald Trump announced a crackdown on H-1B visas, which allow skilled foreigners to work in the United States. In the latest move in his immigration clampdown, Trump has imposed a massive USD 100,000 (over Rs 88 lakh) yearly fee for H-1B visa applications, handing a big blow to Indians. The visa move is also expected to kick down stocks of tech companies in the Indian markets.

How did Trump's visa move affect Indian company stocks?

On Friday (US time), Bengaluru-headquartered IT giant Infosys saw its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) fall steeply by 3.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In similar vein, Wipro's ADRs went down by 2.10 percent on the NYSE. The ADRs for the US tech firm Cognizant, whose operations are largely anchored in India, tumbled 4.75 percent. The stock market shock is likely to cross over to Indian markets when trading resumes on Monday (September 22).

What is Trump's H-1B visa order & why does it matter to Indians?

Trump has signed an order to drastically increase the fee for H-1B visa applications to be paid by employers to a sweeping USD 100,000. The H-1B visa, which is quite popular among Indians, allows companies to hire foreign professionals. Applicants under the scheme are typically hired for high-skill jobs, especially in the technology sector. These visas have acted as a backbone for Indian tech firms operating in the US. Infosys and Wipro, which send thousands of Indian engineers to client locations across America, will be among the worst hit by Trump's order. India's largest IT firm -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -- has not seen an immediate market reaction as it does not have an ADR listing in the US. The impact will become clearer as Indian markets open after the weekend.