Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant has recently shared what mistakes to be avoided in order to lead a successful career. Let's check out.

Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant has recently shared what mistakes to be avoided in order to lead a successful career. According to Tresvant, leaders do not have to know everything in order to succeed.

Sharing his secret behind success, the Taco Bell CEO remarked that one of the most valuable lessons that he follows as a manager is acknowledging what you don't know. He also shared that when he became the CEO in January, this piece of advice helped him kickstart the role with confidence.

Sean Tresvant further emphasised that instead of trying to become an expert in all areas, it is better to delegate responsibilities.

"I think the biggest surprise is probably some advice I got early on when I transitioned from being the Chief Brand Officer to the CEO. Some great advice I got was, ‘Don’t try to a black belt in everything, be a black belt in marketing and be a brown belt in everything else and just ask the right questions and be able to support your team, who are running different functions.’ And that’s what I think has helped me be successful early on, is because I’m not trying to be everything. I understand, I’m not a CFO, but I have a great CFO, who can lead the business", Tresvant said in a recent podcast.

Explaining further, he said that he believes in alloting tasks to other team members, as it gives them the opportunity to showcase their skills and talent.

"I think that’s great leadership. I think the leaders who try to be everything to everybody and try to maybe be a little bit too micro and don’t empower their teams to lead, I think that’s when teams aren’t at their best. I try to be a leader who understands what I’m good at, but also understand what other people are good at and make sure I’m giving them the space to be great at what they’re good at", he continued.