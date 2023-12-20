Headlines

This company was founded in 1975, made stellar debut on BSE, is worth Rs 8600 crore, its business is...

The company's shares soared by 77.21 per cent from the issue price of Rs 1,400. This surge further escalated to 79.30 per cent on the BSE and 79.11 per cent on the NSE.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

In a remarkable debut on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), DOMS Industries Limited, a leading Indian stationery and art materials manufacturing company, witnessed its shares soaring by 77.21 per cent from the issue price of Rs 1,400. This surge further escalated to 79.30 per cent on the BSE and 79.11 per cent on the NSE.

The market response translated into a significant market valuation of Rs 8,622.14 crore during the initial trading session. 

DOMS Industries began its journey as RR Industries in 1975 in Gujarat. Founded by the late Rasikbhai Raveshia and the late Mansukhlal Rajani, the company initially operated as a small pencil manufacturing unit, serving as an original equipment provider for prominent domestic stationery brands. In 2008, Santosh Raveshia, son of the late Rasikbhai Raveshia, launched DOMS Industries with three product lines—pencils, erasers, and sharpeners. He is now the Managing Director of DOMS.

The company entered into a partnership with F.I.L.A., an Italian multinational engaged in art materials and stationery, in 2012. This collaboration facilitated DOMS' expansion into international markets and enhanced its research and technological capabilities.

In 2017, Famous Innovations was appointed to spearhead creative campaigns for DOMS Industries' stationery portfolio, further solidifying the brand's presence. Additionally, DOMS made a strategic move by acquiring a 30% stake in the toy company ClapJoy.

