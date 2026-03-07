FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Domestic LPG, commercial cylinder prices see major hike amid Middle East crisis; Check new prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

The US-Israel and Iran missile attacks and ongoing tensions in the Middle East has directly impacted the prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial LPG cylinders. Check city-wise new rates of 'non-subsidised' LPG cylinder and commercial cylinders.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 08:02 AM IST

The US-Israel and Iran missile attacks and ongoing tensions in the Middle East has directly impacted the prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial LPG cylinders. As per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 60, while commercial cylinders used by hotels and restaurants have become costlier by around Rs 115. The new prices came into effect on March 7. This is the second increase in domestic LPG prices in less than a year. The last revision took place in April 2025, when the price was raised by Rs 50.

'Non-subsidised' LPG cylinder prices increased (14 kg)

  • Delhi: Rs 913
  • Mumbai: Rs 912.50
  • Kolkata: Rs 939
  • Chennai: Rs 928.50

However, beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will continue to receive a subsidy of 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder for up to 12 refills every year. The scheme currently benefits more than 10 crore low-income households across India.

Commercial cylinders also become expensive (19 Kg)

  • Delhi: Rs 1883.
  • Mumbai: Rs 1835.
  • Kolkata: Rs 1,990 in Kolkata
  • Chennai: Rs 2,043.50

Overall, commercial LPG prices have increased by more than Rs 300 so far this year.

Middle East tensions

The increase in price comes mainly due to ongoing military tensions in West Asia, which has disrupted oil and gas supply routes, especially the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil and gas shipping routes. Nearly half of India’s crude oil and LPG imports pass through this route. Iran has issued a warning to stop the Strait of Hormuz and prohibit passage of any ship due to US and Israeli strikes on Tehran.

