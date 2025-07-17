Dolly Chaiwala is expanding 'Dolly ki Tapri', over 1600 have applied in just 2 days, the cost of the franchise model is Rs...

Sunil Patil, popularly known as 'Dolly Chaiwala', a tea seller has now became a business man. Nagpur-based tea seller is expanding his 'Dolly ki Tapri', by announcing franchise model on his Instagram @dolly_kitapri_nagpur.

Sunil Patil, popularly known as 'Dolly Chaiwala', a tea seller has now became a business man. Nagpur-based tea seller is expanding his 'Dolly ki Tapri', by announcing franchise model on his Instagram @dolly_kitapri_nagpur. He posted 'Franchise Launching', and captioned, "We are super excited to be launching our Dolly franchise tea stores and carts pan India. If you want your own Dolly store, link in Bio."

He also posted, "It’s India’s first viral street brand, and now… it’s a business opportunity. From carts t o flagship cafes, we’re launching nationwide and looking for real people with real passion to carry this dream forward. If you’ve ever wanted to build something big, something desi, something truly legendary — this is your moment. Limited cities. Unlimited chai. Applications open now.”

How much is the cost of Dolly chaiwala franchise models?

To everyone's shook Dolly received more than 1,600 applications for his franchise across India in just 48 hours.

Dolly Ki Tapri is offering three franchise models. First model is cart stall for Rs. 4.5 lakh to 6 lakh, second is store Model for Rs. 20 lakh to 22 lakh, and the last model is Flagship Café, for Rs. 39 lakh to 43 lakh.

Dolly Chaiwala is quite popular on social media for his flashy style and unique tea-serving design. He has around 5 million followers on Instagram, and have also served Microsoft's founder Bill Gates.

Sunil patil also wrote an heartfelt note, ad said, “I didn’t get the chance to go to school like many others. But I never gave up. Today, I feel lucky, but more than that, I feel proud.” He added, “If even one boy or girl with no money, no degree, and no connections sees my story and believes, then every insult is worth it.”

Internet reacts

One user commented, 'MBA chaiwala ko Dhyan mei rakhna', indicating towards how MBA Chaiwala franchise are now running in losses. Another user said, 'Chai peene walon ko brand name ki zarurat nahin ...,chai acchi banao to waise bhi bikti hai.' Third user said, 'Just apni degree jala ke comment Karne Aya hoon.'