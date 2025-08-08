Does India succumb to Donald Trump's pressure? State refiners buy non-Russian oil from...

In what may be called one more way of avoiding the 50% US tariff or satisfying US President Donald Trump's ego, oil PSUs like the OIC and the BPCL have bought millions of barrels of the non-Russian oil from many countries, including the US. Details here.

Is India succumbing to Donald Trump's pressure? Is New Delhi taking steps to avoid 50% US tariffs? Despite a show of defiance and emphasis on "swadeshi," public sector undertakings dealing with oil have opted to buy more non-Russian crude than before. The biggest state refiners, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, have bought at least 22 million barrels of crude oil from countries other than Russia. These purchases have been made on the spot and will be delivered in September and October. These companies stopped buying Russian oil in late July after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a penalty on India if it buys crude oil from Russia.

How much US oil has OIC bought?

According to Reuters, OIC bought 2 million barrels of U.S. Mars crude, 2 million barrels of Brazilian grades, and 1 million barrels of Libyan crude. It also purchased 8 million barrels of September delivery crude from the Middle East, the US, Canada, and Nigeria. On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum sold the high-sulfur Mars crude cargo at $1.5-$2 a barrel above September Dubai quotes.

From which countries has BPCL bought non-Russian oil?

Similarly, the second largest refiner, Bharat Petroleum, bought 9 million barrels of oil through negotiations for September arrival. It includes 1 million barrels of Angola Girassol, 1 million barrels of U.S. Mars, 3 million barrels of Abu Dhabi Murban, and 2 million barrels of Nigerian oil. All of these purchases have been made from non-Russian sources.

Is India succumbing to Donald Trump's pressure?

Analysts believe India has chosen not to pick a confrontation with the US and diversify its crude purchases. It has been designed in a way that its dependence on Russia will be reduced to a considerable extent. It is another way of avoiding the 50% US tariff. As the public sector oil refiners have bought crude also from the US, Washington may be happy, and President Donald Trump's ego may be satisfied as well.