Do you know who are the 5 richest women in India? Check Forbes list here

India Women Billionaires 2022: Every year, Forbes publishes a list of the world's richest people, which includes Indians. According to Forbes India's 100 Richest List 2022, Gautam Adani is this year's richest Indian. The list of India's top 100 richest persons also includes the names of numerous successful women entrepreneurs. The richest woman in India is Savitri Jindal, the chairman of the Jindal Group. Savitri Jindal is the owner of a total of $16.4 billion worth of assets.

Here's a list of the top 5 Indian women who are listed in the India Global Rich List 2022. The 100 richest people in the country, according to the Forbes list, have a combined net worth of around $800 billion. The wealthiest person in the nation is Gautam Adani. The top 5 richest women in India are as follows:

1. Savitri Jindal

Savitri Jindal is a prominent politician and a successful businesswoman. She serves as the chairman of the OP Jindal Group and has a net worth of 16.4 billion USD or 40 crore rupees. The majority of the work in the mining and metal industries is done by her business.

2. Vinod Rai Gupta

The mother of Anil Gupta, managing director of Havells India, whose name appears on the list of wealthy Indian women, is Vinod Rai Gupta. She is the owner of $6.3 billion in total net worth. Fans, refrigerators, switches, and other electronic-related products are among the products that Havells India manufactures.

3. Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a veteran businessman and investor who is referred to as Bill Bull of the stock market, is married to Rekha Jhunjhunwala. She has a total net worth of $5.9 billion, ranking her as the 30th richest person in India.

4. Falguni Nair

The CEO of lifestyle and cosmetic product manufacturer Nykaa, Falguni Nair, is included among India's wealthiest people. His entire net worth is $4.08 billion.

5. Leena Tiwari

USV Pvt Ltd is owned by Leena Tiwari. This business is involved with biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Leena Tiwari's name may be seen in the Forbes India Rich List for 2022.