DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Vineeta Singh wins in Startup category

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2023: Vineeta Singh, a famous entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, businesswoman and judge of the famous reality show Shark Tank. Vineeta has a well profound name in the cosmetic industry and is the CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics. She won the Women Achievers Day Award in the Startup category.

Vineeta Singh’s Biography

Vineeta was born in 1983 in Gujarat and did her schooling in Delhi. She pursued Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras. Entrepreneurship automatically appealed to her when she joined IIT Madras. After she earned her Bachelor's degree she obtained MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. During her studies, she interned at Deutsche Bank and rejected their job offer despite an annual salary of Rs 1 crore. She and others who rejected the offer wanted to start their own lingerie business but since they couldn’t get proper funding they dropped the plan.

Singh established Quetzal, her first startup, in 2007. Unfortunately, in this highly competitive industry, the concept of offering background checks to recruiters fell short. In 2012, she launched Fab-Bag, her second startup that offered monthly supplies of cosmetic products. In 2015, Singh and her husband started Sugar Cosmetics, their third venture which everyone talks about.

Sugar Cosmetics caters to cosmetics and personal care items. The brand has gained a lot of recognition around the world. Ranveer Singh became a "brand evangelist" of Sugar Cosmetics.

Vineeta Singh appeared on the hard copy cover pages of business magazines, such as Forbes India, Business Today, and Businessworld. In the cover story that goes along with it, Singh talks to Forbes about her experience as a female business owner, from setbacks to rapid economic success. She explained to Business Today that funding was formerly only given if her husband worked full-time for the business, which she considered to be gender discrimination. She discussed her goal of "inspiring young girls to dream big" and "changing the narrative of the Indian female workforce" with Businessworld. Singh was included in Forbes India's W-Power list of accomplished women in 2021.

Singh, respectively her start-up Sugar Cosmetics, received several awards such as the Start-up of the year award by Entrepreneur Awards, the W-Power Award by Forbes India, Fortune's 40 Under 40 and more.