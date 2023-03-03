DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Kusha Kapila wins in Influencer category

Instagram @kushakapila

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2023: DNA India proudly announces Kusha Kapila as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the influencer category.

Kusha Kapila is a content creator and a popular internet sensation who is everywhere these days. She has revolutionized the game of content creation in India, from appearing in Masaba Masaba S2, presenting her own comedy show, to appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 7's special episode. While working at iDiva, she began creating content on social media as a pastime and quickly acing the game. Kusha is well-known for imitating South Delhi aunties and girls in her roles.

The Instagram influencer has 3.1 million followers. Kusha Kapila was born in Delhi on September 19, 1989. She completed her schooling in Delhi and did her graduation in fashion design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Kusha Kapila is a deserving winner of the DNA Women Achiever's Award 2023 in the influencer category. DNA India congratulates her on this well-deserved achievement and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.

About DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023:

Chief Guest Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways, and Keynote Speaker BK Shivani attended the Women Achievers Awards 2023 ceremony. Some of the panellists in the discussion series at the event were industry leaders like Supriya Paul (Josh Talks), Kanta Singh (Deputy Director-UN Women), Dr. Ranjana Kumari (Director, Centre for Social), Maya Vishwakarma (Padwoman), etc.

The event featured panel discussions with prominent women from a variety of industries on topics like "The role of Indian successful women in boosting the Indian economy and elevating the society" and "Is Homemaking the first step towards Entrepreneurship for women?" on March 3, 2023 at Le Meridian, New Delhi. These honours served as a catalyst for the rest of society to emulate these women's hard work as well as a form of compensation for their efforts.