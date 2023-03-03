Search icon
DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Kirti Poonia wins in Retail category

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

DNA India is proud to announce Kirti Poonia as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the Retail category. Kirti Poonia is a successful entrepreneur and co-founder of Relove, a popular retail brand that specialises in second-hand clothing. 

Born and raised in Delhi, Poonia always had an interest in fashion and entrepreneurship. After completing her education, she decided to pursue her passion and started her own business in the retail sector.

The DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 recognizes the contributions of women in various fields, including business, education, healthcare, and social work, among others. The awards are an initiative by DNA India to promote gender equality and celebrate the achievements of women in India.

Kirti Poonia is a well-deserved winner of the DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the Retail category because of her dedication to promoting women's empowerment, commitment to sustainability, and innovation in the retail industry. DNA India congratulates her on this well-earned achievement and wishes her the best wishes for her future endeavors.

 

