Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Intense battle in e-commerce category

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 to recognize women's contributions in e-commerce.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Intense battle in e-commerce category
DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Intense battle in e-commerce category

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: DNA is honoring the achievements of women who have made exceptional contributions in a variety of industries at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023. The award celebrates the remarkable feats of Indian women at a special event on March 3. The star-studded event will be live streamed online for viewers across the country and one of the categories that will recognised at the award is e-commerce.

Online sales have surpassed traditional retail sales in several industries, making e-commerce an increasingly significant part of the business environment. This has opened up new options for business owners, especially women who have been able to use their talents and ingenuity to establish lucrative ecommerce businesses.

The DNA Women Achievers Awards will honor women who have achieved success in e-commerce, whether by establishing a cutting-edge online market, a lucrative e-commerce platform, or by pioneering a new e-commerce technology.

The e-commerce award is testimony of how important women are becoming in the digital realm. It recognizes the critical part women are playing in the e-commerce industry and defining the direction of online commerce.

By recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women in e-commerce, the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 will inspire more women to take up entrepreneurship and lead the way in the world of digital commerce.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.