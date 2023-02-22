DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Intense battle in e-commerce category

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: DNA is honoring the achievements of women who have made exceptional contributions in a variety of industries at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023. The award celebrates the remarkable feats of Indian women at a special event on March 3. The star-studded event will be live streamed online for viewers across the country and one of the categories that will recognised at the award is e-commerce.

Online sales have surpassed traditional retail sales in several industries, making e-commerce an increasingly significant part of the business environment. This has opened up new options for business owners, especially women who have been able to use their talents and ingenuity to establish lucrative ecommerce businesses.

The DNA Women Achievers Awards will honor women who have achieved success in e-commerce, whether by establishing a cutting-edge online market, a lucrative e-commerce platform, or by pioneering a new e-commerce technology.

The e-commerce award is testimony of how important women are becoming in the digital realm. It recognizes the critical part women are playing in the e-commerce industry and defining the direction of online commerce.

By recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women in e-commerce, the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 will inspire more women to take up entrepreneurship and lead the way in the world of digital commerce.