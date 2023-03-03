DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Anushka Singh wins in Real Estate category

DNA India is proud to announce Anushka Singh as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the Real Estate category. Anushka Singh is a successful businesswoman and a Board Member at Dlf Ltd., one of India's leading real estate developers.

Anushka Singh has a rich history with Dlf Ltd. and has contributed significantly to the expansion and achievements of the company. She is known for her business savvy, leadership abilities, and strategic vision. She has made a substantial impact to the real estate sector and serves as an inspiration for ambitious businesswomen in India.

The DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 recognizes the contributions of women in various fields, including business, education, healthcare, and social work, among others. The awards are an initiative by DNA India to promote gender equality and celebrate the achievements of women in India.

Anushka Singh's leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices make her a deserving winner of the DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the Real Estate category. DNA India congratulates her on this well-deserved achievement and wishes her all the best for her future endeavours.