DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Anisha Singh wins in entrepreneur category

Anisha Singh's, leadership abilities make her a deserving winner of the DNA Women Achiever's Award 2023 in the entrepreneur category.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

DNA India proudly announces Anisha Singh as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Award 2023 in the entrepreneur category. Anisha Singh is the Founder and ex-CEO at Mydala.

Anisha Singh graduated from American University with a master's in political communication and an MBA in information systems. Prior to MyDala, she worked for the Clinton administration and raised funds for helping women entrepreneurs.

Anisha Singh's, leadership abilities make her a deserving winner of the DNA Women Achiever's Award 2023 in the entrepreneur category. DNA India congratulates her on this well-deserved achievement and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.

About DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: 

Chief Guest Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways, and Keynote Speaker BK Shivani attended the Women Achievers Awards 2023 ceremony. Some of the panellists in the discussion series at the event were industry leaders like Supriya Paul (Josh Talks), Kanta Singh (Deputy Director-UN Women), Dr. Ranjana Kumari (Director, Centre for Social), Maya Vishwakarma (Padwoman), etc.

The event featured panel discussions with prominent women from a variety of industries on topics like "The role of Indian successful women in boosting the Indian economy and elevating the society" and "Is Homemaking the first step towards Entrepreneurship for women?" on March 3, 2023 at Le Meridian, New Delhi. These honours served as a catalyst for the rest of society to emulate these women's hard work as well as a form of compensation for their efforts.

 

