DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Akriti Chopra wins in startup category

Akriti Chopra, the co-founder of Zomato, wins Business Leader of the Year award at DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024.

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2023: DNA India recognises Akriti Chopra as the winner of DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024 and presents her with the Business Leader of the Year in startup category. Having joined as an employee in Zomato in 2011, in 2021, after 10 years of relentless work, she was elevated as a co-founder of the company.

Born in 1988. Akriti Chopra lives in Gurgaon and completed her education at Delhi Public School, RK Puram. She did her B.Com from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College for Women. After her graduation, she worked in PwC where she was the chief financial officer of the company. She then joined Zomato as Senior Manager, Finance & Operations, and was elevated to VP, Finance and Operations in 2012.

In 2020, she became the CFO and in 2021, she was elevated as the chief people officer and the co-founder of Zomato. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal called Akriti Chopra the strongest pillar of support for the company. During her extensive tenure with Zomato, Chopra has contributed to building the company’s in-house legal, governance, risk, and compliance teams. She was also part of the global growth and international operations teams at the company. Her story is an inspiration to millions of youngsters in the country.