DNA Explainer: What is Climate financing? Why do we need it?

In Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to 18, the Conference of Parties (COP) of the UNFCCC will hold its 27th session. It is a platform supported by the United Nations where world heads of state and government meet and discuss joint political actions and strategies to address the escalating threat of the climate issue and to build a sustainable future.

India encouraged wealthy nations to enhance the amount for future years at the U.N. climate summit next week in order to fulfil their pledge to provide developing countries with $100 billion in yearly climate money.

The backdrop of multiple extreme weather disasters, including typhoons in Bangladesh, huge floods in Pakistan, heatwaves in Europe, wildfires in North America, dry rivers in China, and droughts in Africa, will make this year's COP27 summit even more important.

Let us understand what climate financing is and how it works globally.

What is climate financing?

Local, national, or international money that comes from public, private, or other sources of funding is referred to as "climate finance." It is a significant and crucial tool in the fight against climate change since nations must invest heavily in their infrastructure to manage pollution and carbon emissions.

The financial resources needed to invest in large-scale initiatives like solar panels, electronic vehicles, etc. are particularly lacking in developing nations. In order to invest in better technology and resources, climate finance facilitates the collection of sufficient capital.

In order for communities and economies to be able to adapt to the negative effects of climate change and lessen its repercussions, large financial resources will also be needed for adaptation, making climate financing equally vital for adaptation.

Why do we need climate financing?

A bold climate action could result in direct economic gains of US $26 trillion through 2030 compared to business as usual, according to the New Climate Economy Report, which was published in 2018.

This is significant when there is a clash between the issues of development and climate change. For a better society, governments and leaders seek to place more of an emphasis on societal and economic development. In most circumstances, nevertheless, the ecology suffers as a result. There is no doubt that building roads, building dams and ports, and creating a lot of goods will be bad for the environment.