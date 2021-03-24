DNA Explainer: What will happen if petrol and diesel is brought under GST?

Headlines

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

England pacer Steve Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket after 18 glorious years

DNA TV Show: Why Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand witnessing landslides, flood-like situation

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

10 health benefits of Kalonji (nigella seeds)

8 home remedies to reverse fatty liver

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Bebika Dhurve eliminated from Salman Khan's show

HomeBusiness

Business

DNA Explainer: What will happen if petrol and diesel is brought under GST?

If petrol and diesel are brought under Goods and Service Tax then there would be a loss of Rs 2 lakh crore revenue to states, Sushil Kumar Modi said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 24, 2021, 10:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Despite the popular demand of petrol and diesel be brought under the GST regime, the ruling party has made it clear that it cannot be possible - not just now but even in the near future.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that it won't be possible to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime for the next eight to 10 years because that would cause an annual revenue loss of Rs 2 lakh crore to all states. 

During a discussion on the Finance Bill 2021, Sushil Kumar Modi told in the Rajya Sabha that Centre and states together earn more than Rs 5 lakh crore in taxation on petroleum products.

Sushil Kumar Modi said, "Repeatedly, the issue of putting petrol and diesel in the GST regime is being raked up. I have been associated with the GST for a long time, I want to know from the House, that if petrol and diesel are put under the GST regime, who will compensate for the loss of revenue of over Rs 2 lakh crore to states."

The statement assumes significance in view of the rise in petrol price for the past over one year which even touched Rs 100 per litre in some states.

What happens if petrol and diesel is brought under GST 

If petrol and diesel are brought under Goods and Service Tax then there would be a loss of Rs 2 lakh crore revenue to states.

If petroleum products are brought under the GST, 28% tax would be collected on them as that is the highest slab in the tax regime.

Presently, 60% tax is being collected on petroleum products by the Central and state governments.

If petroleum products are brought under the GST, it would result in a shortfall of Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 2.5 lakh crore to both Centre and states.

If the government collects a 28% tax on petroleum products, then only Rs 14 would be collected per litre against Rs 60 at present.

If petrol or diesel price is Rs 100 per litre then the tax component is Rs 60 which includes Rs 35 for Centre and Rs 25 for respective states.

Besides out of the Rs 35 tax per litre, 42% goes to states.

How taxes from petrol, diesel is used

A tax collected on petrol and diesel is used to provide electricity and tap water to all households. 

The tax collected is used for the welfare of the country and countrymen. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 10 crore ‘bomb-proof’ car spotted with over Rs 30 crore convoy, watch video

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

Viral video: Fearless man gives venomous king cobra a soap bath, internet is terrified

Meet Maneesh Goyal, Priyanka Chopra's friend and business partner who runs her multi-crore NY restaurant; net worth is..

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE