DNA Explainer: Oil prices slashed for 1st time in 2021 - know why oil companies are cutting petrol, diesel prices

As petrol and diesel prices see a sharp rise this year, hitting a record high of Rs 100 per litre, oil marketing companies for the past two days have been cutting the prices on petroleum products.

After a nearly six-month gap, on Thursday the petrol price was reduced by 21 paise to Rs 90.78 per litre and diesel price by 20 paise to Rs 81.1 in the national capital. This is the second consecutive day when the petroleum products saw a slight dip.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices were slashed for the first time in 2021 on Wednesday after a sharp fall in global crude oil prices. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday cut petrol and diesel prices by 18 paise and 17 paise respectively.

This comes in the wake of Brent crude oil price falling from a peak of USD 70 per barrel in early March to USD 63.5 on Thursday amid rising COVID-19 cases and reimposition of lockdowns in some countries.

While today's drop may not provide sufficient relief to citizens, the fact that OMCs reduced rates after a fall in global oil prices is a positive development. This is an indication that if global oil prices fall further, OMCs are likely to pass on the benefit to consumers.

However, the bigger reason behind India's exorbitant petrol and diesel rates is the high fuel tax levied by the Centre and state governments.

Why OMCs cutting fuel prices now?

We try to understand why the oil marketing companies are cutting prices of petrol and diesel after holding them constant for a 24-day period. One possible reason could be the upcoming Assembly elections in five states and UT.

According to experts, the freeze in price revisions likely wiped out the Rs 2.5-3 per litre margin that OMCs made on the sale of petrol and diesel as prices reached USD 70 per barrel.

OMCs would have recouped most of their losses in the recent fall in crude prices and that a cut in prices meant that their margins would have returned to normal levels.

However, the Centre is yet to reverse hikes in excise duties imposed on petrol and diesel in 2020 to boost government revenues during the pandemic, making petrol and diesel prices reach an all-time high.

In 2020, the Central government had increased taxes on petrol by Rs 13 per litre and taxes on diesel by Rs 16 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price on Wednesday

After Wednesday’s cut, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 90.99, down from Rs 91.17. Petrol rates have also dropped in other major cities including Kolkata - Rs 91.18, Mumbai - Rs 97.40, Chennai - Rs 92.95, Bengaluru - Rs 94.04, Hyderabad - Rs 94.61 and Jaipur - Rs 97.56.

In Delhi, petrol has now come down to Rs 81.30, down 17 paise from yesterday. It has also dropped in other major cities including Kolkata - Rs 84.18, Mumbai - Rs 88.42, Chennai - Rs 86.29, Jaipur - Rs 89.84, Bengaluru - Rs 86.21 and Hyderabad - Rs 88.67.

Why are crude oil prices falling?

Crude oil prices had risen consistently from about USD 40 per barrel at the end of October to USD 70 per barrel in early March.

OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations decided to continue production cuts despite crude oil prices reaching near pre-COVID levels.

US was hit by severe snowstorms in mid-February which led to a sharp fall in US crude oil production.

The increasing supply of crude oil and concerns about demand have caused the recent correction in crude oil prices

Crude oil prices have fallen on fears of new COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and increasing crude oil output from the US.

Experts noted that rising crude oil prices have accelerated the recovery of crude oil supplies from the US.

A slow vaccine rollout in Europe has also contributed to concerns about slowing demand.