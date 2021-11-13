DNA Explainer: Is it right time to take personal loan, things you should keep in mind

Headlines

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected film opposite Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Government helping athletes at every level, outlook towards sports changing: PM Modi in Varanasi

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

Asian Games 2023: India schedule on September 24, live streaming details

‘Those who opposed Bill for decades trembling now’, says PM Modi on Women Reservation Bill in Varanasi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected working with Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states for next 4 days; latest forecast here

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shares her look for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s 90s themed sangeet

7 richest families of Bollywood 

Natural herbs to increase testosterone levels

9 television actors who own luxurious homes in Mumbai

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected working with Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

This actor, played cricket with Virat Kohli, worked with Ranveer Singh, sister is a star actress, her name is...

HomeBusiness

Business

DNA Explainer: Is it right time to take personal loan, things you should keep in mind

The credit outstanding for personal loan category increased by 12.1% from Rs 26 lakh crore in September 2020 to Rs 29.18 lakh crore in September 2021.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2021, 05:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Looking to take a personal loan but do not have much idea about it then we offer you some guidelines that may help you to go about your decision. A personal loan can be used for any purpose and does not require collateral or security and is offered with minimal documentation. 

You can use the funds from this loan for any legitimate financial need - from home renovation to buying furniture or for going on a vacation with your family or buying expensive gifts. However, there is an EMI amount that you need to pay the bank every month like all other loans till you have repaid back your entire loan amount along with the added interest.

According to RBI data, the credit outstanding for the personal loan category increased by 12.1% from Rs 26 lakh crore in September 2020 to Rs 29.18 lakh crore in September 2021. In the same period, the overall bank credit growth increased by only 6.7%.

The reason for the sharp increase in the demand for a personal loan can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the decline in economic activity and cash flows for individuals. But do you know when it is the best time to take a personal loan?

Is it the right time to take a loan?

Financial experts suggest that under the current scenario individuals should avoid taking personal loans for non-essential consumption items.

Experts reason out that the economy is not completely out of the woods yet, as the COVID-19 pandemic is far from being over.

At a time when incomes continue to be under stress, experts say these are times to preserve cash for contingency and not to enhance debt liability.

Borrowing to make up for a dip in income is a bad idea and borrowing for non-essential consumption is even worse, say experts.

Taking a loan for consumption needs or to fund a wedding may not be a good idea because repayment might be difficult if income is under stress.

Consumer credit deteriorated after the loan moratorium programme by the Reserve Bank came to an end in September 2020.

Consumer credit demand, too, appears to have been dented by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit India hard in April-May.

Important things to know before taking a personal loan

Maintain a good credit score or the CIBIL score. A lower credit score signifies bad debt management.

Compare the interest rates in the market. This ensures that you get the personal loan at the lowest rate.

Before applying, consider the various fees that your lender charges to get a clear estimate of the expenditure.

Consider your needs to arrive at the right loan amount you require to get financed.

Before borrowing prepare for its payment. You should also ensure that your income is enough to repay the loan.

Avoid falling for gimmicky offers. Find a lender who is transparent for the best personal loan experience.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MotoGP Bharat 2023 kicks off today: Schedule for all three days, teams participating

Vivek Agnihotri shares glimpse of Pallavi Joshi’s role in The Vaccine War, calls it ‘most heart-touching performance'

Dangerous message: Bombay HC judge calls out image of 'hero cop' in Singham like movies

Akasa Air in ‘state of crisis’ due to abrupt resignations of over 40 pilots, airline tells Delhi HC

'The truth is...': Rahul Gandhi demands immediate implementation of Women's Reservation Bill

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE