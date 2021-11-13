DNA Explainer: Is it right time to take personal loan, things you should keep in mind

The credit outstanding for personal loan category increased by 12.1% from Rs 26 lakh crore in September 2020 to Rs 29.18 lakh crore in September 2021.

Looking to take a personal loan but do not have much idea about it then we offer you some guidelines that may help you to go about your decision. A personal loan can be used for any purpose and does not require collateral or security and is offered with minimal documentation.

You can use the funds from this loan for any legitimate financial need - from home renovation to buying furniture or for going on a vacation with your family or buying expensive gifts. However, there is an EMI amount that you need to pay the bank every month like all other loans till you have repaid back your entire loan amount along with the added interest.

According to RBI data, the credit outstanding for the personal loan category increased by 12.1% from Rs 26 lakh crore in September 2020 to Rs 29.18 lakh crore in September 2021. In the same period, the overall bank credit growth increased by only 6.7%.

The reason for the sharp increase in the demand for a personal loan can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the decline in economic activity and cash flows for individuals. But do you know when it is the best time to take a personal loan?

Is it the right time to take a loan?

Financial experts suggest that under the current scenario individuals should avoid taking personal loans for non-essential consumption items.

Experts reason out that the economy is not completely out of the woods yet, as the COVID-19 pandemic is far from being over.

At a time when incomes continue to be under stress, experts say these are times to preserve cash for contingency and not to enhance debt liability.

Borrowing to make up for a dip in income is a bad idea and borrowing for non-essential consumption is even worse, say experts.

Taking a loan for consumption needs or to fund a wedding may not be a good idea because repayment might be difficult if income is under stress.

Consumer credit deteriorated after the loan moratorium programme by the Reserve Bank came to an end in September 2020.

Consumer credit demand, too, appears to have been dented by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit India hard in April-May.

Important things to know before taking a personal loan

Maintain a good credit score or the CIBIL score. A lower credit score signifies bad debt management.

Compare the interest rates in the market. This ensures that you get the personal loan at the lowest rate.

Before applying, consider the various fees that your lender charges to get a clear estimate of the expenditure.

Consider your needs to arrive at the right loan amount you require to get financed.

Before borrowing prepare for its payment. You should also ensure that your income is enough to repay the loan.

Avoid falling for gimmicky offers. Find a lender who is transparent for the best personal loan experience.