DNA Explainer: Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha - know what it means

Insurance companies are facing liquidity pressure and the higher limit would help meet the growing capital requirement.

Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021, which will raise the FDI limit in the insurance sector to 74% from the current 49%. However, the Opposition demanded that the Bill be sent to the Finance Standing Committee of Parliament or to a joint select committee comprising members of both houses.

The Centre rejected the proposal for a select committee and insisted that the Bill must be passed to further the reform process in the sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Bill is to allow foreign ownership and control of insurance companies with safeguards.

She further said that this means the right to appoint a majority of directors, control the management of policy decisions including by virtue of their shareholding or management right or shareholder agreements or voting agreements.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said it will put the people of the country in 'trouble', adding that the Insurance Act 1938 is being amended for the third time under the BJP.

Sitharaman said India received FDI worth Rs 26,000 crore in the insurance sector after 2015 when the foreign investment limit was raised to 49% from 24%.

The bill, which will now go to the Lok Sabha for approval, was passed by voice vote after opposition Congress and other parties staged a walkout in protest of the bill.

Pointers on Insurance Amendment Bill 2021

With the passing of the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021, the foreign investment limit in the insurance sector will be raised to 74%.

While control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and key management persons will be resident Indians who will be covered by law of the land.

A specific percentage of the profits is to be retained as general reserves and cannot be taken away.

The bill to hike the FDI limit in insurance was brought after extensive consultations by sector regulator IRDAI.

Foreign investment in the insurance sector was first permitted in the year 2000 up to 26%.

Subsequently, vide an Amendment Act of 2015, this limit was raised to 49% of the paid-up equity capital of such company, which is Indian owned and controlled.

The instant Bill removes such restrictions on ownership and control.

The Bill also proposes to omit the explanation appended to Section 27(7) of the principal Act.

Presently, the Act requires insurers to hold a minimum investment in assets which would be sufficient to clear their insurance claim liabilities.

If the insurer is incorporated or domiciled outside India, such assets must be held in India in trust and vested with trustees who must be residents of India.