DNA Explainer: Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha - know what it means

Headlines

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma shine as India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in must win game

‘Congress has blood on its hands…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s fiery attack amid Manipur violence

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

8 Foods that help prevent UTI

 Benefits of using olive oil for cooking

10 best movies of director Siddique 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

HomeBusiness

Business

DNA Explainer: Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha - know what it means

Insurance companies are facing liquidity pressure and the higher limit would help meet the growing capital requirement.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 18, 2021, 10:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021, which will raise the FDI limit in the insurance sector to 74% from the current 49%. However, the Opposition demanded that the Bill be sent to the Finance Standing Committee of Parliament or to a joint select committee comprising members of both houses. 

The Centre rejected the proposal for a select committee and insisted that the Bill must be passed to further the reform process in the sector. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Bill is to allow foreign ownership and control of insurance companies with safeguards.

She further said that this means the right to appoint a majority of directors, control the management of policy decisions including by virtue of their shareholding or management right or shareholder agreements or voting agreements.

 

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said it will put the people of the country in 'trouble', adding that the Insurance Act 1938 is being amended for the third time under the BJP.

Sitharaman said India received FDI worth Rs 26,000 crore in the insurance sector after 2015 when the foreign investment limit was raised to 49% from 24%.

The bill, which will now go to the Lok Sabha for approval, was passed by voice vote after opposition Congress and other parties staged a walkout in protest of the bill.

Pointers on Insurance Amendment Bill 2021

With the passing of the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021, the foreign investment limit in the insurance sector will be raised to 74%.

While control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and key management persons will be resident Indians who will be covered by law of the land.

Insurance companies are facing liquidity pressure and the higher limit would help meet the growing capital requirement.

A specific percentage of the profits is to be retained as general reserves and cannot be taken away.

The bill to hike the FDI limit in insurance was brought after extensive consultations by sector regulator IRDAI.

Foreign investment in the insurance sector was first permitted in the year 2000 up to 26%.

Subsequently, vide an Amendment Act of 2015, this limit was raised to 49% of the paid-up equity capital of such company, which is Indian owned and controlled.

The instant Bill removes such restrictions on ownership and control. 

The Bill also proposes to omit the explanation appended to Section 27(7) of the principal Act.

Presently, the Act requires insurers to hold a minimum investment in assets which would be sufficient to clear their insurance claim liabilities.

If the insurer is incorporated or domiciled outside India, such assets must be held in India in trust and vested with trustees who must be residents of India.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pushpa 2: Makers unveil first look of Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, fans say 'ready for epic face-off'

Meet the IITian who leads Rs 87,351 crore company, son of richest man in West Bengal

Details of Isha Ambani's multi-strand diamond necklace worth a whopping...

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

Beware of scam: Fake tax refund messages circulating, warns PIB

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE