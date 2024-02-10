Twitter
IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Australia final live?

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph who became Australia's nightmare, gets his maiden IPL contract with....

Major takeaways from the special counsel's report on US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents

Meet world's richest woman who has lost Rs 57276 crore in a single day, still has massive net worth of…

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

DNA Explainer: EPFO hikes interest rate for 2023-24; know how much return is expected, what it means

Compared to the previous fiscal year, there has been significant growth in income and principal amount, indicating a healthy financial performance.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 05:25 PM IST

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to increase the interest rate on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits to 8.25% for the fiscal year 2023-24. This decision was made during the 235th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of EPFO under the leadership of Union Labour & Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The CBT recommended this interest rate, which will be officially confirmed after approval by the Ministry of Finance. Once approved, EPFO will credit the interest into the accounts of its subscribers. This year, the board has recommended distributing Rs 1,07,000 crore to EPF members’ accounts, which is the highest amount ever recommended for distribution.

Compared to the previous fiscal year, there has been significant growth in income and principal amount, indicating a healthy financial performance. The income grew by over 17.39% and the principal amount increased by 17.97%.

EPFO has a history of providing higher income to its members with prudence. The interest rate offered tends to be higher compared to other investment avenues, reflecting confidence in EPFO's investments and its ability to provide attractive returns.

After the CBT’s decision, the interest rate will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for final approval. Once ratified, it will be credited to the accounts of over six crore EPFO subscribers.

In recent years, EPF interest rates have varied. For example, in March 2023, the interest rate was 8.15% for 2022-23, while in March 2022, it was 8.10%. The rate was lowest in 2021-22 at 8.1%, the lowest since 1977-78. However, in 2020-21, it was 8.5%, and in 2019-20, it was 8.5% as well.

Overall, the increase in the interest rate for 2023-24 reflects EPFO's commitment to providing competitive returns to its subscribers, ensuring financial security for employees after retirement.

