DNA beats TOI to rank No 1 in consumer focus

DNA has beaten Times of India, Hindustan Times, Indian Express and Mid-Day to become India's most consumer-focused English print media brand in 2019, according to the latest report by TRA Research.

DNA climbed four ranks over the previous year to grab the top slot from Times of India (TOI). The 2018 edition of India's most consumer-focused brands report ranked DNA at number five (in the print media English newspaper category). With its increased focus on reader-friendly stories and a narrative that connected with its readers, DNA has earned the coveted tag in style.

In the overall category, Samsung, Tata Motors, Apple, Hero Motocorp and Nike have emerged the most consumer-focused brands in the country.

DNA is part of Zee network which has a presence in 173 countries and 1.3 billion viewership. Published by BSE-listed Diligent Media Corporation Ltd (DMCL), the daily newspaper has 8.6 lakh readers (total readership) as per the latest IRS report. Launched on July 30, 2005, DNA has made significant strides over the past 14 years to become the leading English newspaper among discerning readers. Its appeal has been vastly enhanced by DNA's powerful offerings such as DNA Money and AfterHrs.

N Chandramouli, chief executive officer, TRA Research, said the consumer-focused study basically involves a process known as buying propensity. "It measures the keenness of customers/ readers to buy into a brand. It is a reflection of the quotient of relationships that they have been able to build with the brand. It talks about how focused the brand is towards the consumer/ reader by understanding them better. I think, there is no better medium than a publication to do that because it reflects in all the writing that the brand does," he said, adding that the delta over last year was very good and that's how DNA topped the list in the English print media category.

TRA said its list of brands has managed to improve their buying propensity over two successive years. "The list is so exclusive that from among 11,000 brands studied, only 500 brands were able to improve their buying propensity over the last year. TRA Research has been scientifically measuring Buying Propensity through its proprietary matrices comprising brand trust and brand attractiveness since 2010. This matrix helps brands align to the core reasons of their existence– to be bought into. TRA's Buying Propensity Matrix is a scientific brand strategy tool that gets to the root of buying behaviour to understand and measure the customer's buying keenness. It attempts to understand this through the overt, covert and contextual buying drivers of consumer influences.

Sprinting Ahead