FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash threat in Sydney

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar, one passenger suffers burn injury, cause of blaze was...

Piyush Pandey death: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hansal Mehta, Smriti Irani pay emotional tributes to legendary adman

DMart’s Radhakishan Damani backs Lenskart with Rs 90 crore investment ahead of IPO Launch

Sydney love for Virat Kohli! Fans mob star batter for selfies ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI - Watch

Days after border clash, Afghanistan to construct dam over Kunar River to stop water flow into Pakistan

Viral video shows woman threatening YouTuber on Air India flight over language row: 'Speak Marathi in Mumbai...'

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Influencer from Dehradun, his ex Nikki Sharma says 'he will never...'

Varun Dhawan praises fan’s viral Bijuria dance video with his dad, says ‘he’s better’

Asia Cup trophy drama continues, Mohsin Naqvi relocates it from ACC headquarters to different location in...,

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash threat in Sydney

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar, one passenger suffers burn injury, cause of blaze was...

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri...

Piyush Pandey death: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hansal Mehta, Smriti Irani pay emotional tributes to legendary adman

Piyush Pandey death: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan pay emotional tributes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

DMart’s Radhakishan Damani backs Lenskart with Rs 90 crore investment ahead of IPO Launch

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), has made a fresh and big investment of around Rs 90 crore in popular eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions in a pre-IPO (initial public offering) funding round.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 09:24 PM IST

DMart’s Radhakishan Damani backs Lenskart with Rs 90 crore investment ahead of IPO Launch
DMart’s Radhakishan Damani
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), has made a fresh and big investment of around Rs 90 crore in popular eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions in a pre-IPO (initial public offering) funding round, officials close to the matter said on Friday.

The investment has been made before Lenskart makes its first public offering, which is expected to open for public subscription next week. The eyewear company is seeking to raise Rs 2,150 crore by issuing equity shares, along with it, promoters and investors would offload 13.22 crore equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). As a part of the OFS, promoters — Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi; investors — SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund – II, Macritchie Investments Pte. Ltd., Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP — would offload shares.

Lenskart proposes to use the proceeds from the IPO for many crucial initiatives, like capital expenditure for building new Company-operated Company-owned (CoCo) stores in India; payments related to lease, rent, and license agreements for these stores; investments in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion to boost brand awareness; significant unidentified inorganic acquisitions; and for general corporate use. The company which is one of India’s biggest omni-channel eyewear retailers, which sells a wide range of affordable yet fashionable prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses through its online and offline stores.

Lenskart was founded in 2008 and started first as an online eyewear platform in 2010 while it opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013. A little less than two decades, the eyewear company has evolved into one of the country’s most prominent consumer brands in the eyewear category. The company has its stores across metro, Tier-1, and Tier-2 cities, along with international operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH viral video
82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH vir
PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur: Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Thakur's govt in 1979 for implementing reservation?
Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Karpoori Thakur govt for reservation?
Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for digital India
Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for di
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle, KJo for this reason
Bihar Election 2025: As PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur, Congress asks did Jan Sangh not topple Thakur's govt?
Bihar Election 2025: Congress asks PM did Jan Sangh not topple Thakur's govt?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE