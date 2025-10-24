DMart’s Radhakishan Damani backs Lenskart with Rs 90 crore investment ahead of IPO Launch

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), has made a fresh and big investment of around Rs 90 crore in popular eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions in a pre-IPO (initial public offering) funding round.

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), has made a fresh and big investment of around Rs 90 crore in popular eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions in a pre-IPO (initial public offering) funding round, officials close to the matter said on Friday.

The investment has been made before Lenskart makes its first public offering, which is expected to open for public subscription next week. The eyewear company is seeking to raise Rs 2,150 crore by issuing equity shares, along with it, promoters and investors would offload 13.22 crore equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). As a part of the OFS, promoters — Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi; investors — SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund – II, Macritchie Investments Pte. Ltd., Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP — would offload shares.

Lenskart proposes to use the proceeds from the IPO for many crucial initiatives, like capital expenditure for building new Company-operated Company-owned (CoCo) stores in India; payments related to lease, rent, and license agreements for these stores; investments in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion to boost brand awareness; significant unidentified inorganic acquisitions; and for general corporate use. The company which is one of India’s biggest omni-channel eyewear retailers, which sells a wide range of affordable yet fashionable prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses through its online and offline stores.

Lenskart was founded in 2008 and started first as an online eyewear platform in 2010 while it opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013. A little less than two decades, the eyewear company has evolved into one of the country’s most prominent consumer brands in the eyewear category. The company has its stores across metro, Tier-1, and Tier-2 cities, along with international operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

(With inputs from PTI)