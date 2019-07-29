DLF Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 414.72 cr

Headlines

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after rain washes out play on Day 5 of Manchester test

Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

HomeBusiness

Business

DLF Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 414.72 cr

Its net profit stood at Rs 172.77 cr in the year-ago period

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2019, 09:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Realty major DLF on Monday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 414.72 crore for the quarter ending June despite a fall in revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 172.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 1,540.95 crore during the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,657.67 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company reported an exceptional income of Rs 296.51 crore, which helped in a significant rise in its net profit.

The company's net sales bookings stood at Rs 705 crore in the June quarter.

In a statement, DLF said that promoters infused the last tranche of funds amounting to Rs 2,250 crore into the company in the last quarter.

"With a total infusion of Rs 11,250 crore, this is one of the largest infusion by promoters in an Indian company. DLF has now successfully completed the entire process of transformation of its balance sheet," it added.

With a strong balance sheet and completion of all legacy projects, DLF said it would now focus on monetisation of its completed inventory as well as create the future pipeline of projects to fuel growth.

The company said that sales numbers are on an uptick, with luxury sales doing better.

"Our strategy of build and sell has worked out to be a successful one. Given the overhang owing to numerous factors, the markets are expected to lean towards developments which are either complete or at advanced stages of completion and mitigate various risks perceived to be attached to under-construction projects," it said.

"Given this belief, the company has embarked on the development of new asset build-out at select marquee locations, in both residential and commercial segments, which will enable sizeable build over the time period in which existing inventory gets sold , said Ashok Tyagi, Wholetime Director, DLF.

DLF plans to develop 17 million sq ft of space in commercial and residential segments.

DCCDL Group, which is DLF's JV with Singapore's GIC, has finalised its plan of developing a marquee mixed-use development in close proximity to its existing business district of DLF Cyber City.

The Company has broken ground for the first phase of this development about 3 million sq ft. The total potential of this development will be approx 11 msf and will also house an ultra-modern and futuristic retail destination.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

Delhi may face another flood as Yamuna water levels surge, officials issue warnings

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

DNA Special: Europe's scorching heatwave raises alarm as NASA warns of hottest July ever

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE