Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Nykaa: Check out best deals, discounts and offers as Diwali sale goes live

Here is a glimpse of all the e-commerce platforms and their offers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Nykaa: Check out best deals, discounts and offers as Diwali sale goes live
Diwali sale | Photo: PTI

With the festival season fast approaching, people are surfing places to grab the best deals to buy gadgets, trendy clothes, makeup, etc. Various online shopping platforms are bringing amazing discounts and offers during the Diwali season. 

Here is a glimpse of all the e-commerce platforms and their offers: 

Flipkart

Flipkart will open the sale from midnight of October 10 for plus users, for non-Plus users, the sale will run from October 11 to October 16. Shoppers will get 10 per cent discount using SBI cards, a 5 per cent discount using a Flipkart Axis Bank card and a 10 per cent instant cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions. 

It will also offer up to 80 per cent off on electronics which includes up to 70 per cent off on monitors, printers, cameras and related accessories and up to 80 per cent off on the computer and related accessories. 

Amazon 

Amazon has announced 'Extra Happiness Days' offers as a part of its month-long festive celebrations of the Great Indian Festival. The offers started on October 8 at midnight, and the company says that customers have the opportunity to buy the "latest products across categories" with great discounts. 

The Extra Happiness Days brings special deals and offers from sellers on smartphones, laptops, TVs, Health and Personal care products, baby products, and more. Smartphones by Tecno, iQOO, and Xiaomi will get these details.

Nykaa

Fashion brand Nykaa's Diwali Dhamaka sale is now live with up to 50 per cent off on various beauty products. Apart from discounts, you’d also find a lot of coupons like Flat Rs 400 off and Flat Rs 200 off that you can use during checkout. With other Deals of the Day and a dedicated Diwali store to shop from, you’d be adding products to your cart like wildfire.

Myntra

Myntra sale is also live and is currently on with 50 to 80 per cent off across categories like apparel, accessories, beauty and gadgets. Home and furnishings are at a 40 to 70 per cent discount whereas budget stores like Under Rs 499 Store, Activewear under Rs 999, Kids wear at flat 70 per cent off and many others will have you overindulging.

Ajio

The Ajio is also offering amazing discounts on the website and offers great discounts across both fashion and home categories. Bag discounts from 50 to 90 per cent on stylish western and Indian wear, accessories and premium brands to upgrade both your wardrobe and home this festive season.

Read: WeWork joins the trend, announces 10-day Diwali break for Indian employees to prioritise mental health

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.