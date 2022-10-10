Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Nykaa: Check out best deals, discounts and offers as Diwali sale goes live

Diwali sale | Photo: PTI

With the festival season fast approaching, people are surfing places to grab the best deals to buy gadgets, trendy clothes, makeup, etc. Various online shopping platforms are bringing amazing discounts and offers during the Diwali season.

Here is a glimpse of all the e-commerce platforms and their offers:

Flipkart

Flipkart will open the sale from midnight of October 10 for plus users, for non-Plus users, the sale will run from October 11 to October 16. Shoppers will get 10 per cent discount using SBI cards, a 5 per cent discount using a Flipkart Axis Bank card and a 10 per cent instant cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions.

It will also offer up to 80 per cent off on electronics which includes up to 70 per cent off on monitors, printers, cameras and related accessories and up to 80 per cent off on the computer and related accessories.

Amazon

Amazon has announced 'Extra Happiness Days' offers as a part of its month-long festive celebrations of the Great Indian Festival. The offers started on October 8 at midnight, and the company says that customers have the opportunity to buy the "latest products across categories" with great discounts.

The Extra Happiness Days brings special deals and offers from sellers on smartphones, laptops, TVs, Health and Personal care products, baby products, and more. Smartphones by Tecno, iQOO, and Xiaomi will get these details.

Nykaa

Fashion brand Nykaa's Diwali Dhamaka sale is now live with up to 50 per cent off on various beauty products. Apart from discounts, you’d also find a lot of coupons like Flat Rs 400 off and Flat Rs 200 off that you can use during checkout. With other Deals of the Day and a dedicated Diwali store to shop from, you’d be adding products to your cart like wildfire.

Myntra

Myntra sale is also live and is currently on with 50 to 80 per cent off across categories like apparel, accessories, beauty and gadgets. Home and furnishings are at a 40 to 70 per cent discount whereas budget stores like Under Rs 499 Store, Activewear under Rs 999, Kids wear at flat 70 per cent off and many others will have you overindulging.

Ajio

The Ajio is also offering amazing discounts on the website and offers great discounts across both fashion and home categories. Bag discounts from 50 to 90 per cent on stylish western and Indian wear, accessories and premium brands to upgrade both your wardrobe and home this festive season.

