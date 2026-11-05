Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: What investors need to know about date, timings and settlement

BSE, NSE and MCX will hold their annual Diwali Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, November 8, from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm to mark the beginning of Samvat 2083.

The one-hour session will mark the start of Samvat 2083, the new Hindu financial year. (Credit: Twitter)

Investors will get a special opportunity to trade on Diwali as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE) and commodity exchange MCX prepare for their annual Muhurat Trading session on November 8.

The one-hour session will mark the start of Samvat 2083, the new Hindu financial year. It is a long-standing market tradition in which investors make symbolic investments during an auspicious period, seeking prosperity and good returns in the coming year.

This year's session will take place on a Sunday, unlike regular market days when equity trading runs from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

BSE and NSE Muhurat Trading timings

According to the schedules announced by BSE and NSE, the main trading window will open at 2:20 pm and close at 3:30 pm. The pre-open session will start at 2:05 pm. Investors will be allowed to place limit and market orders until 2:10 pm. From 2:10 pm to 2:15 pm, only limit orders will be accepted.

Order matching and confirmation will take place between 2:15 pm and 2:17 pm. A buffer period will follow until 2:20 pm, when continuous trading will begin.

The exchanges have also laid out separate schedules for closing-auction activities during the session.

MCX session timings and commodities available

MCX will also conduct its special Diwali trading session on November 8. Its special session is scheduled from 2:05 pm to 2:19 pm, while the main trading window will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The exchange has said that contracts across all commodities and indices will be available for trading during the session.

Special timings for IPO and newly listed stocks

BSE has announced a separate schedule for securities eligible for the special pre-open session, including initial public offerings (IPOs) and relisted stocks.

Order entry for these securities will begin at 2:05 pm and continue until 2:50 pm. This will be followed by order matching from 2:50 pm to 3:05 pm. Continuous trading will then take place between 3:05 pm and 3:30 pm.

For stocks traded under the periodic call auction mechanism, order entry will be allowed from 2:25 pm to 3:10 pm. Matching will take place between 3:10 pm and 3:20 pm. The closing-auction process is scheduled to begin at 3:15 pm, with reference price calculations and further order entry and matching activities continuing until 3:35 pm.

BSE has said that the closing reference price for eligible securities will be calculated using the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades carried out between 3 pm and 3:15 pm.

What is Muhurat Trading and why is it important?

Muhurat Trading is a special market session held every year around Diwali. It is considered an auspicious time to begin investments and marks the start of the new Hindu financial year. The tradition began at the Bombay Stock Exchange in 1957. The National Stock Exchange adopted it in 1992.

In earlier years, brokers would perform Chopda Pujan, a ritual in which account books are worshipped to mark the beginning of a new financial year. The session is traditionally held alongside Lakshmi Puja. Investors pray to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity before placing their trades.

Settlement rules for Muhurat Trading 2026

Trades carried out during the special session will lead to settlement obligations under the applicable exchange rules. According to an NSE circular, T+1 trades can be cancelled or modified until 5 pm on the settlement day.

Investors should keep the settlement requirements in mind while placing orders during the special session.