Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE to conduct one-hour session on Oct 21; check timings

Diwali Muhurat Trading: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a special Muhurat Trading session on October 21 to mark the occasion of Diwali. It will be held for one hour in the afternoon. According to the NSE circular, the Muhurat Trading window will open at 1:45 pm and close at 2:45 pm. The market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a long-standing tradition in Indian stock markets. It is held every year on Diwali. The session marks the start of the new financial year as per the Vikram Samvat calendar; currently, the Vikram Samvat year is 2082. Trading on Muhurat day is seen by investors as a symbolic gesture to usher in prosperity and wealth.

Pre-opening session timings

The exchange announced that the pre-opening session will take place from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm. Accordingly, the block deal session will be between 1:15 pm – 1:30 pm. Special pre-open session (for IPOs & relisted securities) will be between 1:30 pm – 2:15 pm. All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations, NSE said.

The normal market open for stocks in the special pre-open session will be from 2:30 pm – 2:45 pm. Closing session time is fixed between 2:55 pm – 3:05 pm, and trade modification cut-off time will be between 1:45 pm – 3:15 pm, announced NSE.

