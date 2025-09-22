Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE to conduct one-hour session on Oct 21; check timings

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...
Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of human extinction risks
India's plan to tap Myanmar’s rare earth elements at risk? Know here
New Expressway to reduce travel time between Ayodhya and Varanasi by..., check details
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' viral video, reveals real reason for such reaction: 'Let a girl...'
Pakistan management protests over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal in IND vs PAK Super 4 match
Supreme Court issues BIG remark on defamation law: 'Time has come to...'
Can Europe become new land of opportunities for Indian professionals after Donald Trump’s $100K H1B shock?
Who is Inderjit Singh Gosal? Close aide of Khalistani terrorist Pannun, arrested on charges of...
Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour: Check South Africa squad for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is
BUSINESS
Muhurat Trading is a long-standing tradition in Indian stock markets. It is held every year on Diwali.
Diwali Muhurat Trading: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a special Muhurat Trading session on October 21 to mark the occasion of Diwali. It will be held for one hour in the afternoon. According to the NSE circular, the Muhurat Trading window will open at 1:45 pm and close at 2:45 pm. The market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali.
Muhurat Trading is a long-standing tradition in Indian stock markets. It is held every year on Diwali. The session marks the start of the new financial year as per the Vikram Samvat calendar; currently, the Vikram Samvat year is 2082. Trading on Muhurat day is seen by investors as a symbolic gesture to usher in prosperity and wealth.
The exchange announced that the pre-opening session will take place from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm. Accordingly, the block deal session will be between 1:15 pm – 1:30 pm. Special pre-open session (for IPOs & relisted securities) will be between 1:30 pm – 2:15 pm. All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations, NSE said.
The normal market open for stocks in the special pre-open session will be from 2:30 pm – 2:45 pm. Closing session time is fixed between 2:55 pm – 3:05 pm, and trade modification cut-off time will be between 1:45 pm – 3:15 pm, announced NSE.
READ | Gautam Adani's BIG statement after SEBI closure on Hindenburg allegations: 'A cloud that...'