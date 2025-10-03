Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA

37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years
BUSINESS
India has signed a $100 billion Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with the European Free Trade Association. The deal slashes tariffs on Swiss chocolates, wines, knives and watches, while EFTA will remove duties on 99% of Indian goods. It promises one million jobs over 15 years.
Are you planning to gift your dearest and nearest with Swiss chocolates or red wine this Diwali? You will have to spend less. India has agreed to slash tariffs on Swiss chocolates, wines, Swiss knives and watches like Rolex. After New Delhi signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), it will slash tariffs on about 85 per cent of goods coming from Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. EFTA has agreed to remove duties from about 99 per cent of Indian goods. The two sides have also agreed to invest $100bn or GBP74bn and create a million direct jobs over the next 15 years as part of the deal.
Thousands of companies from both countries will benefit from the deal. About 6,000 companies from the European Union operate in India and. The 27-nation bloc is India's largest trading partner in goods, with bilateral trade reaching $135bn in 2022-23. India also signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in July this year. The FTA is set to come into effect by 2026.
The India-FTA deal has come at a time when India's largest trading partner, the US, has imposed a punitive tariff of 25 per cent for buying Russian oil over and above the base tariff of 25 per cent, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50 per cent.
According to Ajay Srivastava from Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), a Delhi-based think tank, the India-EFTA deal will help change the perception about India. He told journalists, "If there are any gains, it may not be because of tariffs but because of perception building, since this is the first trade deal by India with any European country." He added, "This will send a signal to the world that India is willing to liberalise".