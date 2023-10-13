Headlines

Diwali business ideas: 8 low investment ventures with high returns

Diwali presents opportunities for low-investment, high-return businesses that tap into festive shopping and gifting trends.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

Diwali, the festival of lights and joy, is not just about sweets and celebrations but also presents a golden opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to shine in the world of business. If you're looking to start a business with low investment and promising returns, here are some Diwali business ideas to illuminate your path to success.

1. Diwali decorations:

Investment: Low to moderate

Potential returns: High

Diwali decorations are always in demand. You can create and sell beautiful rangoli designs, paper lanterns, candles, and torans. Tap into the eco-friendly trend by making sustainable decor items and watch your sales sparkle.

2. Homemade sweets and snacks:

Investment: Low

Potential returns: High

Diwali is incomplete without sweets. You can prepare traditional sweets like ladoos, jalebis, or even try something unique. Homemade snacks like namkeens and chivda are also a hit during the festive season.

3. Gift hampers:

Investment: Low to moderate

Potential returns: Moderate to high

Create personalized Diwali gift hampers with an assortment of sweets, dry fruits, and small decorative items. Customization and presentation matter, making this a lucrative venture.

4. Handmade diyas and candles:

Investment: Low

Potential returns: Moderate

Handcrafted diyas and scented candles are always in demand. You can add a creative twist to attract more customers, such as personalized designs and fragrances.

5. Online sales:

Investment: Low

Potential returns: High

Embrace the e-commerce wave. Sell a variety of products online, from traditional Diwali items to fashion, electronics, and more. Platforms like Etsy, eBay, or even your website can help you reach a broader audience.

6. Rangoli workshops:

Investment: Low

Potential returns: Moderate

Offer rangoli-making workshops to enthusiasts. Provide the necessary materials and guidance to help them create beautiful rangolis. These workshops can be conducted both in person and online.

7. Handmade jewelry:

Investment: Low to moderate

Potential returns: High

Crafting and selling handmade jewelry like jhumkas, bangles, or necklaces can be a unique Diwali business idea. You can market your creations through social media and local exhibitions.

8. Party planning services:

Investment: Low to moderate

Potential returns: High

With Diwali parties becoming more elaborate, offer party planning and decoration services. Ensure every detail, from lighting to decor, contributes to an unforgettable celebration.

The key to a successful Diwali business lies in the quality of your products and your marketing efforts. Remember, while low investment can get you started, dedication and innovation are the real stars that will brighten your Diwali business journey.

