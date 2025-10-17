Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading on Oct 21: Why is it scheduled in the afternoon this year? Know here
Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy
Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'
Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition
'Had multiple chats...’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND vs AUS snub
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes BIG statement on India's defence exports, says, 'reached record Rs 250000000000...'
Reliance Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali as RIL profit jumps 10% YoY to Rs...
Who’s buying RCB? Top names including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawalla line up as franchise enters active sales talks
‘Too much or fair pay?’: Russian woman in Bengaluru divides internet over maid’s salary
Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore Police Force makes big statement, says 'despite the fact that...'
BUSINESS
Muhurat Trading 2025 is considered an auspicious occasion for investors and has been a tradition for many years.
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Diwali is almost here, with the festive season beginning with Dhanteras on October 18. Every year on Diwali, the Indian stock market, including BSE, NSE, holds a muhurat trading session. This session is considered an auspicious occasion for investors and has been a tradition for many years. While Muhurat trading typically takes place in the evening on Diwali, this year it will be held in the afternoon.
The muhurat trading will be held on Monday, October 21, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, shifting to an afternoon window. Additionally, there will be a pre-open session from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm, allowing traders to prepare for trading.
It is being said that the reason for the change in the timing of Muhurat trading in the stock market is the end of the Kartik Amavasya date, which will begin on October 20 at 3:44 pm and end on October 21 at 5:54 pm. Diwali is celebrated on the new moon day of the month of Kartik. Therefore, the new timing of Muhurat trading is in accordance with this date.
However, some argue that shifting Muhurat trading to the afternoon is a result of long-standing demand and an effort to streamline operations. The broking industry has been trying to persuade exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories to consider shifting the session's timings to the afternoon. This year, the new timings will facilitate participation for traders who perform Diwali rituals in the evening. It also improves access for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and global investors.
A day before Dhanteras, Sensex rose by 484 points and Nifty closed at a 52-week high on Friday, extending their winning run to the third consecutive day on buying in blue-chip banking and oil shares and foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 484.53 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 83,952.19, a level not seen since June 27. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 124.55 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at a 52-week high of 25,709.85.