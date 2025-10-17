Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
BUSINESS
Muhurat Trading 2025 will be held on October 21, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, shifting to an afternoon window.
Diwali, the 'Festival of Lights,' carries not only cultural significance but also a unique financial tradition in the Indian stock markets; Muhurat Trading. This hour-long special trading session is an auspicious moment to begin investing, believed to bring wealth and prosperity for the year ahead.
Let’s break down everything you need to know about Muhurat Trading 2025:
'Muhurat' refers to an auspicious time when cosmic alignments are favourable for positive outcomes. Muhurat Trading is a symbolic one-hour stock market session held on Diwali day in India.
Tuesday, October 21, 2025, is when Muhurat Trading will take place, as announced by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and supported by multiple financial media sources.
Timing will be from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm for the main trading session.
Before the main session, there will be a pre-open session from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm, and a block deal window from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm.
The closing session will be from 2:55 pm to 3:05 pm.
Prepare in advance: Since the session is only one hour, have your watchlist ready and orders pre-decided.
Prefer blue-chips or high-liquidity stocks: These handle volatility better in short bursts.
Use limit orders: Avoid market orders, which can suffer from slippage in a fast-moving session.
Don’t overtrade: Muhurat is often symbolic; chasing quick profits in a limited time can backfire.
Be mindful of settlement: Trades will settle normally, so ensure you are comfortable with deliveries or obligations.
Adjust to the new afternoon slot: Many traders expect evening trading; this shift may change patterns.
