FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Jyoti Singh? Actor Pawan Singh's wife files nomination from Karakat seat

AWS outage disrupts Snapchat, Canva, Signal, Duolingo, and OpenAI services

Diwali 2025: How much did GST cuts fuel record demand for cars, smartphones, appliances

RRB NTPC UG 2025 update: Results to be out soon; check date, direct link, steps to download

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik has played THIS iconic role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, acted in 16 movies, failed terribly, then bounced back with..

Viral video: Salman Khan makes huge blunder, separates 'people of Balochistan' from Pakistan, viral clip divides netizens: 'Next he will separate India..'

Diwali 2025: Green crackers scarce as Delhi markets flooded with conventional crackers

Star India cricketer reveals similarity in Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill's style of ODI captaincy: 'Both of them were proper...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue?

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Jyoti Singh? Actor Pawan Singh's wife files nomination from Karakat seat

Bihar Election: Who is Jyoti Singh? Pawan Singh's wife files nomination

Diwali 2025: How much did GST cuts fuel record demand for cars, smartphones, appliances

Diwali 2025: How much did GST cuts fuel record demand for cars, smartphones?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Diwali 2025: How much did GST cuts fuel record demand for cars, smartphones, appliances

GST reforms fuel record Diwali 2025 sales, with cars, smartphones, and appliances driving a festive boom across India’s consumer markets.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

Diwali 2025: How much did GST cuts fuel record demand for cars, smartphones, appliances
White Goods (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Though the benefits of the GST reforms are yet to be calculated in financial terms and it is yet to be seen how much of the benefits have been transferred to the consumers, it has immensely benefited the shoppers of Diwali 2025. The biggest beneficiaries are those who have spent money on white goods like cars, refrigerators, washing machines and smartphones. The auto and electronics segments have registered the fastest sales just before Diwali. It can be gauged by the sales of Maruti Suzuki. India’s largest car maker sold about 325,000 vehicles between September 22 (when the Navratri festival started) and October 18 (Dhanteras), an increase of 50% over the same period last year. The company in the past month received 450,000 bookings, of which 94,000 units were for small cars.

    Auto industry growth India

    Confirming this, senior executive officer (marketing and sales) Partho Banerjee told the ET, "We are receiving about 14,000 bookings every day. While demand is strong across categories, it is more for vehicles in the 18% GST bracket than 40%, indicating positive consumer sentiments in the mainstream market." Similarly, on the day of Dhanteras alone, Hyundai Motor India sold 14,000 units, 20% more than last year. 

    Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors festive sales

    Tata Motors is estimated to deliver more than 25,000 vehicles during the Dhanteras-Diwali period, 30% growth over the same period last year. Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, said, "After the tax cuts, vehicles have become more affordable.” He added, "Several cars have come within the budget of those customers who were earlier not thinking of buying a vehicle. Several other customers are opting for a higher variant at the same price (that a lower variant previously had)."

    Smartphone sales festive season

    According to Counterpoint Research, festive sales of smartphones has grown 16-18% by value and 9-10% by volume. It had initially forecast 8% value growth and a 4% volume expansion. Confirming this, Tarun Pathak, director of research at Counterpoint, said that there was a bit of slowdown after the first online sales around Navratri, but demand bounced back in the last five-six days, especially in offline retail. 

    Other white goods like television sets, ACs, refrigerators and washing machines have registered many-fold increase in sales during the festive season, though there was no GST cut on most of them. Godrej Appliances confirmed that its festive sales grew by over 50% in value and 45% in volume. Similarly, Haier, sales increased more than 45%. For both companies, the sales growth this festive season was the fastest on record.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Women's World Cup 2025: India's semi-final qualification scenarios after loss to England
    Women's World Cup 2025: India's semi-final qualification scenarios after loss to
    Massive fire at Rajya Sabha MPs' Brahmaputra Apartments in Delhi, tenders rushed in
    Massive fire at Rajya Sabha MPs' Brahmaputra Apartments in Delhi
    Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's mother appears after ugly fight with Amaal Mallik, gives strong message to her: 'Jaise khel rahi hai...' | Viral video
    Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's mother appears after ugly fight with Amaal Mallik
    Passengers shocked as viral video shows disposable food containers being reused on train
    Passengers shocked as viral video shows disposable food containers being reused
    IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Will rain ruin Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli’s long-awaited return in Perth?
    IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Will rain ruin Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli’s long-awaited retur
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE