Diwali 2022: Know time, significance of Muhurat trading

File photo

Today is Diwali and on this auspicious day, people across India perform Lakshmi Puja, the Goddess of wealth and purity. Lakshmi Puja is considered a very lucky time for trading in the Mumbai stock exchange. Like every year, the stock market has arranged Muhurat Trading 2022 for an hour. This is a symbolic trading session held by the trading community to mark the auspicious festival.

Muhurat trading is a one-off activity that happens at the Indian stock market during Diwali. It is between 6:15 and 7:15 on the evening of Diwali.

Benefits of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading during Diwali is the best time to buy or sell stocks as the trading volumes are high.

It is the best time for investors as well as traders to grab benefits from the Muhurat Trading session.

As Diwali is marked for bringing prosperity and wealth to all, this can be a good day to begin investing in stocks.