Dish TV accuses YES Bank of violating takeover regulations

In a letter written to the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Jawahar Goel, promoter and managing director of Dish TV has accused YES Bank of violating regulations regarding the takeover announcement by not offering an open offer even as the bank sought to oust the board of directors of the direct-to-home television service provider.

Allegedly, YES Bank has tried to take control over the company by proposing to remove the existing board of directors which triggers an open offer.

YES Bank had acquired the shareholding of the company in 2020 and under normal circumstances, this would have led to an open offer instead, the bank availed of the general exemption under the Takeover Regulations on grounds that it had acquired the shares. YES Bank along with IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd owns 25.63 per cent of the company.



In relation to takeover regulations, Dish TV said, "The company believes that the actions of YES Bank in sending the September 3 notices, September 9 notices and the EGM notice are in violation of the Takeover Regulations. If YES Bank’s proposal to appoint certain individuals to the board of the company, together with the resolution(s) proposed for removal of the existing directors (except for Anil Kumar Dua), is given effect, it shall lead to YES Bank acquiring control over the company."

Regarding the open offer Dish TV said, "No such public announcement has been made by YES Bank, and thus, the aforesaid notices are in violation of the Takeover Regulations."

As per Dish TV, even if YES Bank were to make an offer, there's a possibility that the shareholding of YES Bank in the company may cross 30 per cent that will again violate Section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act).

Dish TV has asked SEBI to further investigate the matter. "The company further requests your good offices to issue necessary directions in the matter to YES Bank to immediately withdraw the EGM notice sent to the company and to cease and desist from taking any further actions in respect of the EGM notice and not continue the violations of the Takeover Regulations," Dish TV said