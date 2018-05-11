Disbursal of Rs 14,000 crore export refunds to be expedited: Official

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In Pics: World's largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here's how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'I would edit…'

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

Disbursal of Rs 14,000 crore export refunds to be expedited: Official

Disbursal of pending exports refunds of Rs 14,000 crore under GST is likely to be expedited as talks between departments of commerce and revenue are progressing fast, a top official said today.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 03:51 PM IST

Disbursal of pending exports refunds of Rs 14,000 crore under GST is likely to be expedited as talks between departments of commerce and revenue are progressing fast, a top official said today.

Addressing a workshop here, Additional DG of Foreign Trade N K Srivastava however blamed the exporting community for the delay as their filing of GST refund has been incorrect.

"It is on account of this that exports refunds have also been delayed but with consultation progressing faster between departments of commerce and revenue, pending refunds of Rs 14,000 crore are likely to be facilitated quickly," he said in the event organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce.
 

Srivastava also said the government's focus is now shifting towards sector specific export promotion to boost India's exports.

"To this effect, a committee has been constituted within the department of commerce to examine the potential of sectoral exports...," Srivastava said adding concentration of exports proceeds till now remained largely in services, particularly relating to IT.

PHD Chamber Vice President D K Aggarwal highlighted the grievances being faced by exporters relating to refunds and asked the government to take up the issue at a faster pace. 

