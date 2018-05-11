Disbursal of Rs 14,000 crore export refunds to be expedited: Official

Disbursal of pending exports refunds of Rs 14,000 crore under GST is likely to be expedited as talks between departments of commerce and revenue are progressing fast, a top official said today.

Addressing a workshop here, Additional DG of Foreign Trade N K Srivastava however blamed the exporting community for the delay as their filing of GST refund has been incorrect.

"It is on account of this that exports refunds have also been delayed but with consultation progressing faster between departments of commerce and revenue, pending refunds of Rs 14,000 crore are likely to be facilitated quickly," he said in the event organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce.



Srivastava also said the government's focus is now shifting towards sector specific export promotion to boost India's exports.

"To this effect, a committee has been constituted within the department of commerce to examine the potential of sectoral exports...," Srivastava said adding concentration of exports proceeds till now remained largely in services, particularly relating to IT.

PHD Chamber Vice President D K Aggarwal highlighted the grievances being faced by exporters relating to refunds and asked the government to take up the issue at a faster pace.