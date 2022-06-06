‘Didn’t intend to outrage women’s modesty’: Layer’r Shot issues apology for controversial ‘rape culture’ ad

File photo

After being at the centre of controversy and criticism by feminist groups and celebrities, Layer’r shot has issued an apology for airing the advertisement which was accused of “promoting rape culture” and was slammed for its misogynistic approach.

Posting on its social media, Layer’r Shot updated a statement of clarification, saying that they had no intention of “outraging a women’s modesty” or “promoting any sort of culture”. They further said that the ad was wrongly perceived by some.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Layer’r said, “We, the brand Layer’r Shot would like to inform one and all that only after due and mandatory approvals, we have aired the advertisements, wherein, we never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments or feelings or outrage any woman’s modestly, or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some.”

The deodorant brand further said, “However, we sincerely advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals and several communities and beg their pardon.” Layer’r further went on to add that effective June 4, all such advertisements have been removed from public platforms and TV.

This comes just two days after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Twitter and YouTube to remove the controversial ad from their platform, as it was being perceived as problematic by many individuals.

In the advertisement campaign, four men stare at the Layer'r Shot body spray and say there are four of them and only one spray, who would take the shot. A woman passes by thinking the ugly remark is made to her. In another ad, the men make crude remarks against a woman.

Layer’r Shot came under heavy criticism for the series of advertisements as netizens slammed the company for promoting rape culture and making a joke out of the fear women experience on a daily basis. Many celebrities also posted the ad on their social media and called the brand out for its depiction of “rape culture”.

Actors such as Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, and Swara Bhaskar slammed the advertisement, and DCW chief Swati Maliwal also called the ad cringe-worthy.

