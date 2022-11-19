Search icon
‘Did you fire all the women?’: Elon Musk shares pics from Twitter HQ, netizens spot lack of female employees

Netizens questioned why the images depicted lack of gender equality among the Twitter workforce with whom Musk is planning the future of the platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

Elon Musk with Twitter employees at the company's HQ | Photo: Twitter/ Elon Musk

Elon Musk shared pics from inside Twitter headquarters on Saturday. The internet spotted the unusually low number of women among the employees left at Twitter amid the ongoing mayhem at the social media platform. The pics were from the publicised ‘code review’ meeting at the 10th floor of Twitter HQ where Musk had called all the coders of the company, employees the new boss thinks matter the most. 

 

 

"Just leaving Twitter HQ code review," Musk wrote as he shared the pics. Users on Twitter were quick to spot there were hardly any women in the pics shared by the new Twitter CEO who bought the company less than a month ago. Several questioned why the images depicted lack of gender equality among the Twitter workforce with whom Musk is planning the future of the highly influential platform. 

Several users replied to Musk’s post asking where are the women in the team. Twitter users questioned the lack of ‘gender equality’ at the HQ. Some slammed Musk for his new “hardcore” policy that triggered a mass exodus, linking it to the observation.

 

 

 

 

“I think I see one, maybe two, women in these photos? I wonder what the workforce will look like going forward, especially with the "work long hours" memo…,” on user wrote.

 

 

“No gender equality in the selfie. Did you fire all the women?,” wrote another

 

 

“Not too many ladies there. They couldn’t commit to your call for long/hard hours? Not surprising for moms/primary caregivers…,” said another.

“Very less female employee, how you can maintain diversity without female employee?,” asked another.

 

 

“You seriously need to get more women in, maybe Twitter wouldn’t have become a hotbed for child rape; revenge porn; sexual exploitation if it wasn’t such a boys club…,” one user slammed Twitter for the availability of objectionable content on the platform, an issue that was recently in the news.

 

Twitter has seen an overnight exodus of employees and #RIPTwitter becoming the top trend on globally on the platform. Amid the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s shake up, Twitter has seen 1200 employees resign in the last few days.

