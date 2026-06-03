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Did RBI sell USD 12 billion worth of gold to support Forex reserves? Centre govt reacts

The RBI and Centre have denied reports claiming India sold gold worth USD 12 billion to support forex reserves, stating gold holdings remain unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 01:34 PM IST

Did RBI sell USD 12 billion worth of gold to support Forex reserves? Centre govt reacts
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The Centre has firmly rejected media reports suggesting that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold a portion of its gold holdings to support the country's foreign exchange reserves. The clarification came after a report cited estimates that the central bank may have offloaded gold worth nearly USD 12 billion during the two weeks leading up to May 22.

Addressing the speculation, government officials stated that India's gold holdings remain intact and continue to play a growing role in the country's reserve portfolio. Data shared by authorities showed that gold's share in India's total foreign exchange reserves increased from 13.92 percent at the end of September 2025 to 16.70 percent by March 31, 2026. The figure further rose to 16.85 percent as of May 22, 2026.

The RBI also issued a statement denying the reports and clarified that its physical gold stock remains unchanged at 880.52 tonnes. The central bank urged the public to rely on official disclosures available through its monthly publications and website for accurate information regarding reserve management.

Bloomberg Estimate Sparked Debate

The controversy stemmed from an assessment by Bloomberg Economics' Senior India Economist Abhishek Gupta, who estimated that the RBI had reduced its gold holdings by around USD 12 billion while simultaneously adding approximately USD 7.5 billion in foreign currency assets. However, both the government and the RBI have maintained that no such sale took place, dismissing the claims as inaccurate.

Indian Savers Shift Towards Higher-Yield Deposits

Separately, the RBI's latest banking data highlights a notable change in household saving patterns. The share of savings accounts in total bank deposits declined to 28.7 percent in March 2026, down from 34.6 percent four years earlier. During the same period, term deposits increased their share from 55.2 percent to 61.6 percent.

Industry experts attribute this trend to growing awareness among savers about maximising returns on idle funds. Higher interest rates offered by fixed deposits have encouraged individuals to move money away from traditional savings accounts while still maintaining a relatively low-risk investment approach.

Digital Adoption Supporting Financial Discipline

Experts also point to rapid digital adoption as a key factor behind changing financial behaviour. With UPI handling 23.2 billion transactions worth Rs 29.90 lakh crore in May 2026, consumers are increasingly comfortable managing money through digital channels. This evolution has enabled savers to allocate surplus funds more efficiently, reflecting a broader shift towards return-oriented and disciplined financial planning.

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